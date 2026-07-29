Star Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa is inching closer to a return from wrist surgery, which has kept him out of action since late June.

The Tongan international was sneakily named in the extended reserves for the Dolphins clash with the Dragons in Wollongong on Friday.

It suggests Katoa is close to being match-fit, and opens the door for a late change to be made later in the week, whether he will travel with the team.

News Corp has revealed Katoa trained with the team on Monday with his arm in a guard, with the aim to have him ready for the club's local derby with the Brisbane Broncos next week.

He is expected to be fit for the Broncos game, but given he is back at training, the Dolphins will have to form a decision whether they risk playing their star halfback against a struggling Dragons side.

Dolphins teammate Jeremy Marshall-King told the Courier Mail that Katoa is likely to be kept on ice until the Broncos fixture.

“It is good to see him back on the field – I think he probably another week away,'' Marshall-King said to the publication.

“You don't want to rush him back and for him to get injured again. You want to make sure he is fully right because this six week period is important.

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“There's finals after six weeks but we have to focus on this week's job.''

Meanwhile, the club will welcome back Jack Bostock to take on the Red V, who has missed three consecutive games.

The Wollongong product will return to familiar surroundings following missing time with NSW Blues State of Origin duties, then subsequently being placed into concussion protocols following the Game 3 decider in Brisbane.

The Dolphins are fresh off a bye and looking to build on some backend season form.

The club endured its worst loss in its brief existence in Round 19 when they were blown off the park in a 66-0 loss in front of Redcliffe locals.

They rallied from the defeat and beat the Cowboys a week later to regain lost momentum.

Kristian Woolf's men will need to continue to string some wins together, with the race for the top four heating up as the Sharks are also finding some hot form.