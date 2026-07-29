Newcastle Knights winger Dominic Young has revealed the club initially submitted a contract offer to him that he considered a "joke".

Young is off-contract at the end of 2027, and the Knights are understandably desperate to keep him out of the jaws of rival clubs.

Young could negotiate with rival outfits from November 1 if he wanted to test the open market, although it's understood he wants to stay in Newcastle if he can.

It's reported negotiations were initially opened between the club and winger way back at the end of May, with Young now telling The Newcastle Herald that conversations around his future are continuing, with the Knights submitting a revised offer.

He admitted he is chasing a pay increase, but not a big one.

"The first offer was a bit of a joke but they have since come back with a better one," Young told the publication.

"We're a lot closer now. They know I want to stay and I'm not asking for the earth. Just a bit of an increase. Hopefully we can get it sorted."

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The outside back is a walk-up starter in Justin Holbrook's side, with the 24-year-old also likely to be picked for England at the end of year Rugby League World Cup.

The Knights, who have almost filled their Top 30 for 2027, currently have a host of players due to come off-contract at the end of 2027.

While Young leads the list, he is joined by NSW Origin star Bradman Best, key forward Mat Croker, young dummy half Harrison Graham, experienced pack leader Jacob Saifiti, and others including Francis Manuleleua, Pasami Saulo, James Schiller, Elijah Salesa-Leaumoana and Asu Kepaoa.

It's hardly the NRL's longest list of players off-contract, but with Best and Young both in for upgrades, seven figures already on the table for Dylan Brown and Kalyn Ponga, and the Knights also well aware they will need to find upgraded money for Fletcher Sharpe and Jermaine McEwen at the end of 2028, there will be a squeeze at some point.

Young has scored 89 tries in 111 NRL games, including 16 in 19 this year under Justin Holbrook to go with 4 try assists, 79 tackle busts and 163 metres per game.