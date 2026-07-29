Melbourne Storm star five-eighth Cameron Munster and PNG Chiefs director of football Michael Chammas have both confirmed negotiations have been paused over a potential contract offer.

Munster was recently given permission while out injured to negotiate with the new NRL franchise who will be allowed to talk to all players off-contract at the end of 2027 from November 1, a list Munster is currently on.

The five-eighth, speaking on his 167 Podcast admitted there isn't a whole lot to talk about, but said he was due to fly to Papua New Guinea at the same time Zac Lomax did, but pulled the plug on the trip.

"There isn't much really to talk about. It's been out in the media," Munster said on the show.

"Braith kind of spoke about it in depth. They were interested.

"I was meant to fly to PNG on Friday afternoon or Saturday afternoon when the Zac Lomax stuff came out. I was supposed to be on the same flight as him to go and look at the facilities.

"With all the hype around it, and the way the media knew about it, I just thought it probably wasn't a good look for not only myself, but also the club with the way we have been going.

"I guess I just want to say thank you to the club for allowing me to negotiate, but I'll just have to wait to November 1 to do that stuff now. I guess they just wanted to pay their respects to me to look elsewhere if I have to or want to, but I just knew it probably wasn't a good look. The boys are playing Friday night and I'm heading to PNG.

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"As much as it would be nice to go and do it, I just thought it wasn't the right time. I can just wait until November 1 and yeah, see how it happens from there."

Munster's decision not to fly to PNG has poured cold water on the idea of him signing early, but it's not a call that was purely his.

PNG Chiefs director of football Michael Chammas, speaking on Triple M Radio, revealed the club are not actually ready to commit to Cameron Munster yet given he is a five-eighth, with the club also having signed Jarome Luai as their first player for their inaugural season.

"We decided that if Cameron Munster is available on November 1, then we need to consider seven because there aren't going to be a whole heap of halfbacks that are going to be on the market," Chammas said.

"We let that go and said come November 1, if he is around, he'd be on our list.

"There was no negotiations, no conversations, we let that go.

"In the meantime, he has negotiated with Melbourne about an extension, and I don't know what that looked like, how that transpired, but then we got a phone call saying Melbourne have given Cameron permission to talk to PNG and we have a small window to have a chat with you guys.

"I said great, but our position is we would like to see what happens on November 1, because there are some other players that might become available, we need to work out the balance of the team and how we play.

"Cameron has played primarily six. Our coach believes that if Cameron was to be our seven, that would work. You see other players who transition at the back-end of their careers.

"As a club, we know this is a real live option for us, but we aren't ready to commit. That doesn't mean we don't want him."

Munster seemed to indicate at another media opportunity to AAP that his future may yet be tied to Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy.

Bellamy's position as head coach is secure for as long as he wants it, but a medical diagnosis has left it up in the air how many more years he will coach for.

It appears certain he will coach in 2027, and is contracted for 2028, but it's unclear if he will stay in the hot seat to the end of his deal.

" I don't want to say too much about it but I'm not sure what his coaching future looks like. If he stays, I'll stay, so there's a bit of pressure on your back, Craig," Munster told AAP.

"I've got to make sure it's right for me and my family. If he's not sure what he wants to do, sometimes you can't wait for someone else when you're making decisions for your family.

"I love Craig and I love the Melbourne Storm. I'm not saying I'm not going to stay, but November 1 comes around and I've got to make sure I do the right thing for me and my family.

"I've taken pay cuts throughout my career. I'm not saying I won't take one again, but I've got to make sure my family's in a great position long-term.

"Footy's not everything, and it doesn't last forever. I've got to work after footy, so I want to make sure I'm financially stable for myself and my kids."

Munster is currently out with a knee injury, but will be back before the end of the regular season where he will push his case to retain the Australian Kangaroos number six jersey at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.