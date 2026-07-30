The year might be just a week away from ticking into August, but there are still plenty of players without a deal for 2027.

Zero Tackle's NRL squad tracker currently has 121 spots available for 2027, and that means there are a host of players still to sort out their futures.

We look at the top ten left available on the open market with plenty of clubs still on the lookout for talent to complete their rosters.

A handful of players, like Daly Cherry-Evans who has an option at the Roosters, and Josh Papalii who will either retire or head to the English Super League, have been excluded.

See every player without a contract for 2027 here.