The year might be just a week away from ticking into August, but there are still plenty of players without a deal for 2027.
Zero Tackle's NRL squad tracker currently has 121 spots available for 2027, and that means there are a host of players still to sort out their futures.
We look at the top ten left available on the open market with plenty of clubs still on the lookout for talent to complete their rosters.
A handful of players, like Daly Cherry-Evans who has an option at the Roosters, and Josh Papalii who will either retire or head to the English Super League, have been excluded.
See every player without a contract for 2027 here.
10. Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels)
Paulo is widely expected to sign with the Perth Bears for 2027 and 2028 as he sees out the end of his career, but for now, he still doesn't have a deal locked in.
A veteran of the middle third in the NRL, the prop leaving the Eels - if that is indeed the way he goes - will leave a big hole for the men from Western Sydney to fill.
A spiritual leader of any team he plays in, he is a very good chance of becoming the Perth Bears' first skipper if he does head across the country.
What about Jacob Preston?
Jacob Preston has a contract for 2027 mate – it’s 2028 when he is out of a deal. Can negotiate with other clubs from November 1.