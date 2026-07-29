The NRL's Pacific strategy manager, Anthony Trimarchi, has defended criticisms of the PNG Chiefs' entry into the NRL, which will allow them to bypass tax laws to incentivise the players to make the trip to Port Moresby.

A Senate Economics Legislation Committee hearing took place on Monday, where Trimarchi was able to communicate key details behind the Chiefs' entry into the NRL.

As revealed by The Australian, Trimarchi came head-to-head with 83-Test Wallaby legend David Pocock, who was acting as an independent Senator.

Given the Chiefs will receive a reported $190m directly from the Australian government for a decade, Trimarchi was grilled as to why Aussie locals will have to fund the NRL's latest expansion project.

“The Australian people are paying for this franchise,” Pocock said in the Senate hearing, as per the publication.

“Now we are essentially being asked to provide a tax exemption for players to earn tax-free money playing in PNG.

“What evidence did the NRL provide to the Australian government that a tax exemption was necessary for the PNG franchise to be viable?”

An agreement with the Australian Government meant laws were amended to have players receive tax-free dollars in their PNG salary.

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Players such as Jarome Luai, Zac Lomax, Alex Johnston and Connor Watson would have all likely considered the extra benefits before putting pen to paper.

Trimarchi expressed the tax re-correction was necessary in recruitment to incentivise players to make the trip out of the shores of Australia and New Zealand.

“It's absolutely crucial,” he replied.

“Were it not in place, I believe the Chiefs would face a material disadvantage in recruiting and attracting talent.

“It's very difficult to move to another country to join a venture from scratch. This is not a mature club.

“To join a new franchise in another country with unique displacement and relocation considerations, we think the tax exemption is crucial to supporting that.

“This accounts for the very unique circumstances of relocating and living and working in PNG. It's not about ­incentivising the playing of the game.

“For most players ­relocating ... means leaving Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne and fundamentally changing their lifestyle, uprooting family, potentially being split from family, removing children from school if they were relocating with them, leaving support networks behind, so there are lots of implications.

“The tax exemption accounts for those unique circumstances, which comes with joining the franchise in its foundation in another country.”

Senator Pocock questioned the response.

“You seem fairly light on details? How did this come about? How much of the NRL's own money is being contributed?" He said.

“It doesn't sound like there was a lot of evidence provided to the government to make the case for this (tax-free relief for PNG players).”

Trimarchi then replied: "A government representative may be better placed to provide the exact number. I understand the tax-free status is several ­million dollars, but I do not wish to be imprecise in my answer.”

The hearing revealed some key details in grey areas where the tax-free benefits would cease.

The payments given to State of Origin representatives (roughly $30,000 per fixture) will not be tax-free.

Third-party sponsorships for PNG players will be taxed under Australian law.

Criticisms of the Chiefs' tax benefits have surfaced from key NRL figures, including Titans co-owner Matty Johns and Brisbane Broncos coach Michael Maguire, with the former Newcastle half labelling the assist “unfair in the short term”.

The Chiefs officially kick off their NRL campaign in November next year when the inaugural squad commences preseason training.