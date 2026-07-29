The frontrunners for the head coaching role of the NSW Blues have been revealed, that's if Laurie Daley decides to call it a day officially.

It's widely speculated Daley will step down from the role following his impressive series win in 2026, in which he received immense scrutiny throughout the three State of Origin games.

Fresh reports emerging from News Corp reveal incumbent assistant coaches Boyd Cordner and Matt King are frontrunners to secure the head coaching position if Daley steps down.

Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has been speculated as the long-term replacement for Daley following his decision to step down from coaching at the foot of the mountains after next season.

Cleary made it known there is interest to coach at representative level, making Cordner or King a short-term replacement until the Penrith coach finalises a decision.

Meanwhile, reports emerged at the start of the week Daley had a health scare, and that he has stepped down from coaching the Blues.

The Canberra Raiders legend was quick to respond, saying his health is fine, and he will make a decision when he is ready.

“I am not going to get into it today, but I haven't made any announcement yet,” Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

Loading matchup…

“When I am ready, I will."

Cordner is regarded highly among the NSWRL ranks, captaining the Blues to back-to-back series wins in 2018 and 2019.

He has donned the sky blue 16 times from 2013 to 2020 and embodies toughness and tenacity in the State of Origin arena.

He was rewarded for his work in state colours by being inducted into the NSWRL Hall of Fame alongside Peter Sterling in May this year.

Along with being an assistant in the 2026 series, Cordner has worked closely with Trent Robinson and his NRL team at his former club, the Sydney Roosters.

He was also the SG Ball coach for the tri-colours in 2026, instilling toughness that he carried himself with during his career.

Meanwhile, King has also embedded himself in the Roosters coaching ranks, working on Robinson's staff with the NRL team since 2017.

The club went on to gain major success in the NRL, including back-to-back premierships in 2018 and 2019.

King joined the Blues coaching ranks when Michael Maguire was appointed head coach for the 2024 series, but had previously worked with the emerging Blues squad under Brad Fittler during the previous reign.

King played nine matches for the Blues, famously scoring a hat trick on the right wing for NSW in the 2005 decider.