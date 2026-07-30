Melbourne Storm second-rower is set to confirm he will join the Brisbane Broncos in 2027.

Blore has been linked with an exit from the Storm at the end of this year since late last year, with the Storm resigned to the fact they wouldn't be able to keep him.

News Corp are reporting Blore has agreed to terms with the Red Hill-based club on a two-year deal through to the end of 2028.

The news was a bitter blow for the Storm who are still unclear whether Eliesa Katoa will ever be able to play again, and were already short in the depth department in that position.

The second-row has since been bolstered by the form of Cooper Clarke and Ativalu Lisati, as well as the immediate signing of Oryn Keeley from the Dolphins who has impressed since joining the club ahead of the June 30 deadline.

Like the Storm, the Broncos have been struggling for depth in the second-row department and have concerns over whether Brendan Piakura will be able to play again after he suffered a fifth concussion some weeks ago.

Blore was originally believed to want out of Melbourne over home sickness, with a return to Sydney the most likely result for the talent.

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His former club, the Wests Tigers, were believed to be in the mix, while he was also linked to the St George Illawarra Dragons at one point, although with the club already signing five players and having an impressive list of young forwards, that seemed off the mark.

The Tigers were believed to have a genuine interest in Blore, but it then emerged recently he had toured facilities at the Broncos which has now led to a deal being signed.

Blore will likely walk into the Broncos second-row alongside Jordan Riki, with Piakura, if he returns to the park, adding back-up.

Brisbane's move to sign Blore should stop the need for Xavier Willison, who will be a key part of the replacement plan for star prop Payne Haas, having to be used on the edge.

Brisbane have also lost Corey Jensen out of the middle third after he retired on Thursday, leaving Willison, arrival Mitch Barnett and Patrick Carrigan as the walk up starters in 2027.

Blore has played just nine games this year at the Storm, but has 90 to his name since debuting for the Tigers back in 2020.