The St George Illawarra Dragons are set to make a surprise change for Friday evening's clash with the Dolphins, with five-eighth Daniel Atkinson to be dropped.

The move by coach Dean Young follows last week's embarrassing loss at home to the also struggling Gold Coast Titans.

Atkinson's defensive efforts in particular throughout the afternoon raised eyebrows, with Jayden Campbell having a field day on the Gold Coast Titans' left edge.

The Titans made a number of line breaks and created try-scoring opportunities off short balls and offloads.

Atkinson's form has been a point of contention for much of the season, with the off-season recruit from Cronulla originally playing halfback, before being shuffled to five-eighth in the weeks before Shane Flanagan was axed.

Atkinson wearing the number six jersey is something interim coach Dean Young has stuck with, but The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting his patience has run out.

It's also understood Moses Suli will be cleared to play in the game, taking the spot in the outside backs of Mat Feagai.

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In a week where the Dragons confirmed their sixth signing for 2027, with Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima set to joint he club, Atkinson's future has now been called further into question with the report stating Lyhkan King-Togia trained in his place on Thursday and will take the spot in the halves alongside Kyle Flanagan.

Atkinson is a utility and could play other roles heading into 2027, but the Dragons poor attacking record this year will likely cost him any chance of being a long-term number six or seven.

Nikorima will be joined at the club next year by New Zealand Warriors star Luke Metcalf, with the duo likely to be the new first-choice options for the Dragons, while the club also have youngsters Kade Reed and King-Togia in their system.

The Dragons will likely need to win five, or even six, of their final six games to have any chance of avoiding this year's wooden spoon, starting with the game against the Dolphins on Friday evening.