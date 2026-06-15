NSW Blues star Mitchell Moses has eased concerns surrounding his fitness, declaring he is ready to help lead New South Wales in Wednesday night's State of Origin clash at the MCG.

The Blues' five-eighth was a late withdrawal from Game 1 after suffering a hamstring injury to his left leg in the lead-up to the series opener, with debutant Ethan Strange stepping into the side and impressing in his first Origin appearance.

Now back in camp and named in the six jersey once again, Moses has assured NSW fans he will be on the field as the Blues look to secure the series with a victory on Wednesday night.

“I'm ready to go,” Moses said.

“There's been a bit of talk lately, but that's how it is, and fully expected, I guess, especially coming off what happened.

“I'm good... ready to go.”

The Parramatta playmaker said he remains highly confident his hamstring will hold up under the pressure of Origin football.

“I think you have been talking about it (my hamstring) a lot more,” Moses said.

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“I fully understand, there is no hiding from it, but I am fully confident in myself that I can go out there and do a job.

“What gives me confidence? I'm not too sure. I'm just confident in myself that I have put the work in, and there are a few more sessions to go.

“I feel like I am in a good position to be able to perform on Wednesday night.”

Moses also dismissed any concerns that the injury could impact one of his biggest weapons — his kicking game — revealing the issue is with his non-kicking leg.

“It's the other leg (left), it will be fine,” Moses said.

“It's got nothing to do with that leg, obviously it's my plant leg, but honestly, the hamstring was just a scratch on my hammy."

Moses will reunite with halfback Nathan Cleary after missing Game 1 and some training sessions in camp, but he is confident their combination will quickly click back into place.

“We're not too worried about the combinations; we are OK there,” Moses said on partnering with Cleary.

“Obviously, it's not ideal missing the first session in camp this week, which was on Thursday, but we feel like we have put in a lot of work in the first camp, and I have played with Nathan before.

“We've got another session today to work on combinations.”

Moses' return comes at the expense of Ethan Strange, who will appear on the bench. Coach Laurie Daley has stated he will still look to include the rookie in his game plan.