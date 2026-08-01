It has been revealed that the NRL's clause in their new record-breaking TV deal regarding a 20th team will be a financial penalty, not a gain, if they don't follow through.

The recently signed TV deal is the biggest in the history of Australian sport, worth $5.3 billion over a seven-year period, with the game to be put in its rudest financial health ever on the back of it.

As part of the announcement, the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission confirmed there was a provision for a 20th team to enter the competition in 2029.

It will mark one of the most rapid expansion pushes in sporting history, with the game going from 16 to 17 teams with the Dolphins joining in 2023, before the Perth Bears and PNG Chiefs join in back-to-back years in 2027 and 2028.

A 20th team in 2029 will mean the competition adds a team each year for three years.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the TV deal however will actually see the networks pay around $20 million less per year if the 20th team is not added by that time.

That comes instead of a financial gain for the NRL, with the deal maxed out from the get-go.

The NRL have a number of options as they continue their expansion of the competition, however, it's belived a second team in New Zealand - likely from Christchurch on the south island - are leading the race.

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It has been floated that another team could also be added to the Queensland market, although New Zealand, with time zone advantages and the game booming on the other side of the Tasman, is the favourite.

Southern Orcas bid chief Andrew Chalmers recently confirmed to Zero Tackle that he has already held meetings with the NRL and ARLC.

A decision on the 20th team will likely be made this year if it's enterting in 2029, allowing for around a year of set ups before they can begin attempting to sign players on November 1, 2027.