The Canberra Raiders have begun moves to lock up Ethan Sanders on a new deal.

Originally joining the Raiders from the Parramatta Eels, Sanders failed to impress during the early going this year as he took over the number seven jumper in the nation's capital from Jamal Fogarty who joined the Manly Sea Eagles for 2026 and beyond.

His form has turned a corner during the second half of the year, and he is now the undisputed first-choice number seven for Ricky Stuart, keeping Coby Black well out of calculations for any role.

Sanders is off-contract at the end of next year, and the highly-rated youngster could begin negotiations with rivals from November 1, but per a Canberra Times report, the Raiders have no intention of letting him arrive on that date without a new deal.

The halfback would be in for a pay upgrade as he negotiates, but the bottom line for Canberra is that he was signed from the Eels as the future of the club, and his performances in recent weeks means that line of thinking has gone nowhere.

A big part of the uptick in form for Sanders has been his switch across the field with Ethan Strange, with both now playing on their preferred sides.

“There was definitely games that we were proud of earlier in the season, but I think moving Strangey back to the left and getting Kaeo back on the right was something that has definitely freed up those two boys,” Sanders said per Fox Sports on the reasons for the Raiders form resurgence.

“Having Strangey there didn't really affect my game too much, it was more just defending on the right side instead of the left.

Loading matchup…

“I like to say I'm an on-ball half that goes both sides of the field, so it was more of a defensive move for me, but it freed Strangey up on his preferred left side and Kaeo the same with his right side.”

Multiple clubs would likely come in hot for Sanders if he does get to November 1 without a deal, particularly with Canberra working through a number of key contract calls.

The club have already offered Hudson Young a new three-year deal, while Ata Mariota is set to sign on for 2027 and 2028.

The club still have Michael Asomua, Jake Clydsdale, Vena Patuki-Case and Jed Stuart off-contract at the end of this year, while Morgan Smithies is set to join the Perth Bears, and Josh Papalii could be set for the Super League.

In addition to those decisions, the club also will be aiing to lock up Corey Horsburgh and Xavier Savage alongside Young as the headline acts of the players who head to November 1 without a deal for 2028.