The NRL's Match Review Committee have charged four players out of Friday night's double header in Round 22, but none will face a suspension.

Seven players were placed on report during the two games, which saw the Dolphins clinch a narrow win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, and the Canterbury Bulldogs all but end the Melbourne Storm's slim finals hopes in the Victorian capital.

Of the seven, Dolphins spine duo Jeremy Marshall King and Isaiya Katoa have both avoided a charge, while Dragons prop Emre Guler has also not been sanctioned.

The only charge to come out of the first game was against Setu Tu who was ruled to have made dangerous contact on Selwyn Cobbo during the first half of the game.

A high kick saw him wipe Cobbo's legs out, and while Tu stayed on the field by virtue of having an eye on the football, the Queensland Maroons State of Origin winger wound up in an exceptionally dangerous position.

In the later game, Max King was the first to be put on report for a careless high tackle on Moses Leo.

Oryn Keeley has been charged for dangerous contact during the first half on Stephen Crichton, while Trent Toelau has been hit with a careless high tackle charge for a shot on Enari Tuala during the second half.

All four players have received Grade 1 charges so are eligible for fines.

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Of those, Tu and Toelau have no prior offences on their records so will pay $1000 with an early guilty plea, or $1500 if they fight and lose, while King and Keeley both have one prior offence on their record, leading to $1800 fines with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if they are found guilty at panel.

All four players must make a plea decision by midday (AEST) on Sunday.