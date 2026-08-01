The St George Illawarra Dragons have made yet another enormous contract move, securing the future of both Toby and Ryan Couchman.

The brothers were both off-contract at the end of next year and could have negotiated with rival clubs from November 1, but just weeks after the club made Dean Young the permanent head coach, the brothers have elected to sign on until the end of 2030.

It marks a three-year extension for both players and secures the future of the club after they also re-signed Dylan Egan and Hamish Stewart earlier this year, while the recruitment run has seen Scott Drinkwater, Keaon Koloamatangi, Luke Metcalf, Kodi Nikorima, Phillip Sami and Connor Watson all signed to join the club from the start of next year.

The Couchman brothers have both been in excellent form this year despite the low position of the Dragons.

Toby has progressed further than his brother so far in his career, playing 57 NRL games, including 18 this year where he has averaged 142 metres per contest.

“This is our home, so it's unreal to be extending here,” Toby said.

“I believe strongly in what we are building under Dean Young, and we're both excited about the opportunity to help push this club back towards where it belongs.

“We know there is plenty of hard work ahead of us, but that is something we want to be part of.”

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Ryan, on the other hand, has had a slightly slower path to first-grade owing to injuries, but whether in the middle or on the edge, has proven himself this year with 15 of his 27 NRL games coming in 2026, where he has averaged 130 metres per contest.

“I love this club,” Ryan said.

“Toby and I grew up supporting the Dragons, and it means a lot to us to represent our local team. We're stoked to show other young players coming through the region what is possible.

“It's been a challenging season, but you can feel the energy and improvement across the club. We understand the responsibility we have as part of where this club is heading, and we are excited to play our role.”

Toby has been part of the NRL squad since 2023 and was an under-19 State of Origin representative in 2019, while Ryan was an Australian Schoolboy in 2021.

“Ryan and Toby compete relentlessly. They're consistent, disciplined, and that's exactly what I value as a coach,” head coach Dean Young said.

“I know how much these men care about the club, and they'll play a huge role in helping us get to where we want to go.”