Building an NRL roster from scratch is not as simple as signing the biggest names available, even when you are blessed with a tax-free advantage.

For the Papua New Guinea Chiefs, the challenge will be finding the right balance between marquee talent capable of generating immediate success, emerging players who can grow alongside the club, and value signings that allow them to maintain salary cap flexibility.

The Chiefs have already begun laying the foundations of their inaugural roster, securing several key players ahead of their entry into the competition. But with a number of established NRL players coming off contract at the end of 2027, the club will have the opportunity to add further experience and depth before their first season.

While plenty can change between now and then, this is a blueprint of what the Chiefs' strongest 19 could look like, taking into account existing signings, reported targets, contract situations and the long-term sustainability required to compete beyond the excitement of expansion.

At fullback, Zac Lomax shapes as a natural candidate to wear the number one jersey.

Originally a fullback before transitioning into the wing position, Lomax has never hidden his desire to play at the back, and the opportunity to finally establish himself there could be one of the biggest attractions of joining the Chiefs. Whilst elite fullbacks like Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow are also on the market, they will need to divide their money evenly if they are to attract bigger names in the middle of the field, leaving Lomax desirable at fullback.

RELATED: Current PNG Chiefs squad tracker

His attacking ability is already proven, with his ability to finish opportunities and create points among his greatest strengths. The challenge would be developing the defensive organisation that comes with being a fullback, but with elite finishers surrounding him, the Chiefs would have no shortage of attacking firepower.

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Alex Johnston is already locked in on one wing after becoming the club's second signing and would bring exactly what expansion teams need: experience, professionalism and one of the game's greatest try-scoring records.

The opposite wing could become a major recruitment decision, with Xavier Coates an obvious name to watch. His current Melbourne Storm contract expires at the end of 2027, and while he would likely command a significant portion of the salary cap, the Chiefs would have the flexibility to invest heavily in one marquee outside back given the value contracts likely surrounding him.

With Johnston already occupying one wing and players such as Brian Kelly providing versatility at a reasonable price, spending big on a proven aerial threat like Coates would make sense.

Kelly himself could become one of the more important pieces of the puzzle. Although he has spent plenty of time on the wing, his ability to play both centre and wing provides valuable flexibility. With elite wingers outside him, his defensive awareness and consistency would make him an ideal centre option without requiring a marquee contract.

The other centre position is where the Chiefs could potentially make a statement signing.

Joey Manu remains one of the most intriguing names linked to the club. After his rugby stint, he has toured the Chiefs' facilities and would provide genuine star power. While he can play fullback, returning him to the centres, where he established himself as one of the NRL's best, would give the side a damaging edge combination.

The halves could be where the Chiefs' long-term planning becomes most important.

Jarome Luai is already secured and will be expected to become one of the faces of the franchise. While he has spent time at halfback during his stint with the Tigers, five-eighth remains the position where he has produced his best football.

The key alongside him is ensuring the club does not become reliant purely on established stars, and this is why Cameron Munster is not their man. Whilst the traditional halves pairing is not as black and white as it used to be, an organising playmaker is vital to direction around the park. Munster would purely be a publicity stunt rather than focusing on long-term success for a country that has been craving their own franchise.

This is why a player like Zane Harrison represents the type of recruitment that could define the Chiefs' future.

The Titans halfback is already showing he belongs at NRL level and, with his contract expiring at the end of 2027, could be an ideal partner for Luai. Young halves provide not only salary cap value but also the chance to build a combination that can remain at the heart of the club for years.

Through the middle, the Chiefs have the opportunity to create one of the most intimidating forward packs in the competition.

Spencer Leniu has been linked with a potential move away from the Roosters and would be an attractive target if he reaches the open market from November 1. Despite his impact off the bench, he is hungry to solidify himself as a starting prop and could relish the opportunity to become one of the faces of a new franchise.

Partnering him with Moses Leota would provide the perfect mix of aggression and experience. The Panthers forward has been linked with an early exit previously and, if available, would offer the Chiefs a proven premiership player who understands what it takes to perform deep into September.

At hooker, Ryley Smith could represent the type of signing expansion clubs need to identify. Not every important player needs to be a playmaking superstar, and Smith's value could come through reliability. Currently fighting for opportunities at Parramatta, he has shown the defensive toughness, work ethic and distribution skills required from a modern dummy-half. Placed alongside an elite spine, his role would be to provide stability and service.

The second row could feature two players who offer upside without requiring the largest investment.

Jack Williams has become one of Parramatta's most consistent performers and would provide toughness and reliability on an edge. While he is also capable of playing at prop, his defensive lapses in the middle have made him more favourable in the edge forward position.

Samuela Fainu is another player who fits the expansion model. Still developing but already showing signs of becoming a quality NRL forward, he would give the Chiefs a younger option capable of growing into a significant role.

At lock, Cooper Bai could be an exciting long-term piece of their puzzle. The Titans forward has emerged as one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year in 2026, and his ability to play 80 minutes in the middle at such an early stage of his career makes him exactly the type of player an expansion club should target.

Rather than paying premium money for ageing veterans, building around young players entering their prime could be the difference between short-term excitement and sustained success.

The bench would then become an opportunity to add impact and versatility.

Connor Watson is already signed and could prove invaluable, with the ability to cover hooker while also providing energy through the middle. While he could start in the nine jersey, his impact as a second-half injection is more suited to him.

Matty Lees is also a confirmed signing that would add further power from the interchange, while Francis Manulelua has emerged as one of the more intriguing young forwards available. His line-breaking ability is currently on display at the Knights in his debut season and, with his Panthers system background, he could become one of the Chiefs' best value additions. J'maine Hopgood's versatility would provide further depth across the middle and lock positions, while his return from an ACL injury could create an opportunity for him to rebuild and become an important contributor.

Lyhkan King-Togia would offer cost-effective halves depth, while Phillip Coates could provide outside back cover with the potential to eventually transition into a starting role as Johnston enters the later stages of his career. The addition of two Coates brothers in a new franchise would also provide much media intrigue and a storyline to follow.

The Chiefs' first roster will inevitably change many times before 2028, but the key to their success will not simply be collecting names.

The best expansion teams are built through balance, marquee players who attract attention, experienced figures who set standards, and younger players who can grow into the future of the club. The temptation will be to create an instant powerhouse, but the real test will be avoiding a short-lived premiership window.

If Papua New Guinea can achieve that balance, they will not just be entering the NRL to participate; they would be building a squad that would make their country proud for years on.

Potential Chiefs Round 1 side for 2028

1. Zac Lomax

2. Alex Johnston

3. Brian Kelly

4. Joseph Manu

5. Xavier Coates

6. Jarome Luai

7. Zane Harrison

8. Spencer Leniu

9. Ryley Smith

10. Moses Leota

11. Jack Williams

12. Samuela Fainu

13. Cooper Bai

Interchange

14. Connor Watson

15. Matty Lees

16. Francis Manuleleua

17. J'maine Hopgood

18. Lyhkan King-Togia

19. Phillip Coates