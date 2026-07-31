Blake Lawrie is the latest St George Illawarra Dragons player set to join the club's mass clean-out at the end of the 2026 season.

The Dragons, who sit comfortably at the bottom of the ladder and have confirmed Dean Young will be their new permanent coach heading into 2027, will have the NRL's newest-looking roster next year.

It has already been confirmed Damien Cook, Mathew Feagai and Tyrell Sloan will join the Castleford Tigers in the English Super League, while Jaydn Su'A has taken up a deal with the Parramatta Eels, and Nathan Lawson has been released.

Lawrie is one player who has had ongoing speculation around his future, while Hame Sele and Luciano Leilua are also set to leave the club, with ongoing commentary around what role Clint Gutherson will play next year.

Love Rugby League are reporting Lawrie has actively been shopped to the English Super League, with clubs potentially interested in the prop who has struggled to hit his potential in recent years.

Shane Flanagan taking over at the Dragons actively seemed to see his form tail off, with Lawrie barely featuring in recent seasons, and adding just nine games under both Flanagan and Young's coaching this year.

It appears, off-contract at the end of the year, that his chances of staying at the Dragons are next to nil, and now, his chances of remaining in the NRL are diminishing.

It comes with the Dragons having a host of young forwards to prioritise.

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All of Hamish Stewart, Toby Couchman, Ryan Couchman, Dylan Egan and Loko Pasifiki Tonga have become NRL regulars this year, while Jacob Halangahu is also on the fringes of the team. The club will also need to find minutes for Cyrus Stanely-Trail in the years to come.

That is alongside the arrival of Keaon Koloamatangi from the South Sydney Rabbitohs. He will lead the forward pack next year, while the Red V have also locked up the signatures of Luke Metcalf, Scott Drinkwater, Phillip Sami, Connor Watson and five-eighth Kodi Nikorima.

It's believed this week's signing of Nikorima could see Daniel Atkinson also shopped around for a departure from Wollongong.