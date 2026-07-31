The Cronulla Sharks have secured one of rugby union's brightest young prospects, with Leo Jaques signing a three-year deal from 2027 after being granted a release from his contract with the NSW Waratahs.

Jaques arrives at Cronulla after recently representing Australia at the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in Georgia and making his Super Rugby debut last year. Rugby Union was eager to retain the highly regarded outside back, but the Sharks ultimately won the race for his signature after he elected to return to rugby league.

Standing at 6'3 and weighing around 100kg, Jaques' size, athleticism and upside are understood to have made him an attractive target as Cronulla looks to strengthen its outside back stocks for the future.

While he has spent the past several years in rugby union, Jaques is no stranger to the 13-man code. He played rugby league until the age of 16 and was previously a member of the Sydney Roosters' Harold Matthews squad before making the switch. Rugby league also runs in the family, with his grandfather having played for the North Sydney Bears.

The Sharks believe Jaques has the tools to develop into an NRL player and are excited by what he can bring to the club over the coming years.

“Along with being an outstanding athlete, Leo has the attitude, character and work ethic we believe will complement the players already in our squad,” Sharks Head of Football Darren Mooney said.

“Once Leo made the decision to explore his options in rugby league, he attracted interest from a number of NRL clubs. He also had several opportunities to remain in rugby union, so we are delighted that he has chosen the Sharks to begin his NRL journey.

“We look forward to supporting his development and are excited about what he can bring to our club both on and off the field.”

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Jaques will spend the remainder of the 2026 season around the club's NRL training environment and begin full-time training with the Sharks during the 2027 pre-season.

“From what I know it's a great club,” Jaques added.

“Meeting all the boys and Fitzy and the coaching staff, it's such a close-knit group; it's a family, and I'm very happy to now be a part of this family.”

“I'll be trying to connect with the boys as much as I can, be a sponge, learn as much as I can before pre-season and come in ready to roll."