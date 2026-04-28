Japanese international rugby coach Eddie Jones has tipped the five best NRL players who he believes could thrive in the 15-man code.

Jones is a highly accoladed coach in union, spending big stints with different international sides including England, Australia and Japan.

During his run with England from 2015 to 2022, he recorded a 73% win rate, the highest of any English coach who was assigned on a permanent role.

When appearing on the FanaticsTV podcast, Jones was asked about some of the best talent that would excel at union that are currently in the NRL. Here's what he had to say about each candidate.

Nathan Cleary

“First one has to be the Penrith halfback," Jones said.

"He could slot in and play ten in any team in the world, and he'd be absolutely outstanding.

"He's got the whole game. He's tough, he can kick, he can run, he can tackle. He can do everything. He can goal kick and obviously makes good decisions.”

Rumours have continued to circulate regarding Cleary's move to union. With an excellent kicking game and great vision, he is the complete package. He has a wealth of big-game experience which would see him do some damage to oppositions.

Cameron Murray

“Got great leg speed, he always gets through the tackle."

"For a forward, he's got a passing game. And in rugby, I think he could play either 12 or openside flanker.

"He's quick enough to play 12, and he'd make the transition really well, smart player, and by all accounts, a great teammate.”

A fast, nimble forward who suits both codes perfectly. Having represented the Kangaroos and NSW, performing at the highest level would see him contribute greatly to the Wallabies.

Liam Martin

“Tough, no nonsense, a good carrier. He'd probably play seven. He'd be absolutely outstanding.”

Great aggression and composure on the right edge for the Panthers, along with Cleary, has played in a lot of crucial fixtures at a high-rate. He is a teammate every player would love to have.

Erin Clark

“Erin Clark? To me, he's one of the best carriers going around. Great footwork. He's low to the ground, powerful. He'd be a back-row as well.”

Clark has really come into his own in past seasons. He is a valuable asset to the Warriors pack. Used as a link man for the halves, also showcasing great aggression and leg drive. He also showcases an incredible work rate and is a defensive machine.

Stephen Crichton

“He's got everything. Can be a big player, one-on-one, aggressive, good defensive player, leader, kicks, goals. So, he'd be pretty handy.”

Another highly accoladed player from the Panthers nursery. His leadership skills are out of this world since singing with the Bulldogs.

Crichton has excelled at a representative level for the NSW Blues and Samoa, kicking a field-goal to get his Polynesian country into a World Cup final.