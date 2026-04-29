Dolphins forward Daniel Saifiti is no guarantee to play again, with the revelation that he will potentially be forced to medically retire.

The prop is yet to play a game this year, and the Dolphins have not set a return to play timeline as he battles a shoulder injury.

The indefinite return timeline for the former New South Wales Origin prop is a major blow to the Dolphins, who have struggled for form to start the 2026 campaign.

Playing just eight games last year, it's an issue that hampered Saifiti throughout 2025 after his off-season move from the Newcastle Knights.

Wide World of Sports are now reporting that the ongoing shoulder issue for Saifiti could force him into an early medical retirement, with the 29-year-old undergoing shoulder surgery at the end of 2025 that has proven unsuccessful.

"It's a real shame as Daniel is a great guy and a fine player," a Dolphins source told the publication.

"He still has a few options, and we will help him any way we can - we just have to wait and see."

It's understood a second surgery is being considered for the Fijian representative, but that it's not a guarantee to work, or even take place.

At full strength, he would likely be a starter for the Dolphins in the front row.

The Dolphins, who were riddled by injuries in 2025, are having a better run of things throughout 2026, with the return of Tom Flegler also helping after he missed the best part of two years with a separate shoulder issue that threatened his career.

Saifiti has played 191 NRL games across his time with the Knights and Dolphins.