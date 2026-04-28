After eight rounds of action in the NRL season, NRL champions and The Boardroom's Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend take a wide-lens look at the state of the competition, from the pre-season rules changes to the form of several clubs, as well as what's working for the league, how injuries are impacting teams, and the results of the new speed of the game.

Six agains and the disruptor rule, as well as the NRL's 'micromanaging' of clubs, lead to plenty of debate on where the league currently sits.

"It's just another case of the NRL making a rule for the sake of it," Hoffman said on the 'disruptor' rule.

Episode Rundown:

00:00 Welcome to the Boardroom

01:21 Current NRL ladder review

12:20 Storm's downfall

18:33 Rule changes and impact

29:05 Injuries and concussion

41:25 What would you change?

Hosted by NRL premiership players Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend, The Boardroom NRL Podcast takes a wide lens look at the state of rugby league, delivering big picture, no nonsense views on the NRL.

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or listen via Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.