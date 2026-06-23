The Wests Tigers have officially announced the signing of Jake Averillo on a four-year deal.

The Dolphins star will join the club next year, playing in the Tigers' back line, but speculation is growing a move into the halves is expected when Jarome Luai departs at the end of next year.

Luai is leaving for the PNG Chiefs, leaving open a long-term position for Averillo in the five-eighth role to partner Adam Doueihi.

He has amassed over 130 NRL games following his NRL debut with the Bulldogs in 2020.

Showcasing speed, skill and agility, Averillo is a threat with ball-in-hand and will leave teams nervous after working closely with Benji Marshall.

“I'm excited to be joining the Tigers and working under Benji and his team,” Averillo said in a Tigers statement.

“I've seen the way the Club has been building over the past few seasons, and after speaking with Benji, I'm looking forward to being part of the journey.

“The Club has some quality players signed long-term and I'm keen to playing alongside them and help bring success to the Tigers.”

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Marshall was thrilled to have Averillo agree to terms, pointing at his elite versatility as a core reason the club recruited him long-term.

“We're really pleased to have Jake join us from next season on a long-term deal. He's a very talented player who will add a lot to our team,” Marshall said.

“Jake will bring plenty of strengths to our squad including speed and creativity to our centres and also cover multiple positions.

“After speaking with Jake, I loved his character and confidence, he'll fit right into what we're building here at the Wests Tigers.

“We look forward to welcoming Jake and his family to the Club.”

Averillo has scored 53 tries in his two stints at the Bulldogs and Dolphins in his seven seasons in the NRL.