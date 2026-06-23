South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro is set to remain stood down from playing for the remainder of the year after his latest hearing was postponed until next year.

Under the NRL's no-fault standdown policy, a player who is charged with a serious offence, which carries the weight of more than 11 years' imprisonment, will automatically be suspended from playing in the NRL until the matter has been resolved.

It leaves the rising star waiting until next year, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting the matter in court has been adjourned.

Munro appeared in a Sydney court on Tuesday over an alleged incident taking place in April 2025. He pleaded not guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

It means Munro can still train with the team and is still currently earning his salary, but cannot play in any form due to the NRL's rules.

Elias Tabchouri, Munro's lawyer, spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald about his client's situation.

“It's unfortunate that the matter has been adjourned until the 15th of February and won't be able to be completed [before then],” Tabchouri said to the publication. “He still maintains his innocence and will continue to fight these charges. Of concern is [that], due to the inflexible nature of the NRL's stand-down policy, he will miss a whole season of rugby league in circumstances where it is arguable that this period would exceed any penalty he would receive in relation to any outcome relating to these matters.”

Tabchouri became critical of the NRL's stand-down rule and said they should tweak its policy. “We urge the NRL to apply some discretion to these matters based on an assessment of the case by its own legal experts,” he said. “From there, they can exercise their powers accordingly.”

Munro's original hearing was listed for April, but was pushed back because of the Anzac Day weekend.

He played 12 matches last year while dealing with a collarbone issue, limiting his time on the field.