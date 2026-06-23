Canberra Raiders star Daine Laurie was a surprise omission from the Green Machine's line-up to face the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday.

Laurie has played nine games for the Raiders this year, making his club debut in Round 8 against his former side, the Wests Tigers.

It has now been revealed by The Canberra Times that the NRL's Integrity Unit has handed the star utility a one-match suspension for a preseason incident.

He will also be given an undisclosed fine and education from the NRL on top of the suspension.

The publication is also revealing that police allegedly seized "a small amount of cocaine" during a patrol around Penrith in September last year.

The Panthers were pulled up for not reporting Laurie's incident to the NRL, breaching the league's code of conduct, resulting in an undisclosed fine.

Laurie was still under contract with the Panthers at the time, meaning it fell under their jurisdiction.

The 26-year-old star was due to front a Sydney Local Court in November for the alleged incident, but charges were dropped by police and received a fine instead.

Loading matchup…

The Raiders will welcome back Simi Sasagi into the line-up for the Dragons clash, returning from a shoulder injury ahead of schedule.

The nation's capital will have to go on a serious run if they are any chance of a late push for the Top 8, and are currently dwelling in second last place tied with the Titans.