North Queensland Cowboys forward John Bateman has the Bradford Bulls interested in bringing him back up to the Northern Hemisphere next season.

In 2011, Bateman made his Bulls debut at age 17, and went on to become one of the most damaging forwards in the British comp.

Bateman's current deal in Townsville expires at the end of this season, and there has been a push from the Bulls to have him return to the club he made his professional debut for, as per reports from Love Rugby League.

He was so talented Bateman made the successful transition to the NRL competition, a rare accomplishment for the English code.

He became one of the most feared second rowers in his time at the Canberra Raiders, moving to the nation's capital in 2019 and cementing himself as one of the best English imports alongside James Graham and Sam Burgess.

His tenacity and aggression on both sides of the ball earned him the honour of Dally M Second Row of the Year in 2019, before a switch back to the UK after the 2020 NRL season.

He wasn't able to reach those heights with his return to the Wests Tigers in 2023, before making the switch up north in 2025.

Unfortunately, injuries have hampered Bateman's time at the Cowboys, but made his first appearance for the club over the weekend and will be itching for a strong backend of the season after a wrist injury.

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It is unknown what the Cowboys' plan is for Bateman, but given he hasn't signed an extension beyond this year, it could suggest he is free to look elsewhere for 2027.

If the 32-year-old decides to head home, it would close a full-circle moment for Bradford to finish out his career.

With the Bulls entering back into the Super League after 11 years, a return is more enticing than ever.

Bateman has represented England on the international stage 26 times, with four extra Tests coming in the form of Great Britain.

He has appeared in 219 Super League games, winning titles in 2016 and 2018 as well as a Challenge Cup with the Wigan Warriors.