Corey Jensen has been given a three-month prognosis after doctors told the Brisbane forward he came dangerously close to a far worse outcome following a medical episode that has shaken the Broncos to their core.

The veteran prop is set to miss at least 12 weeks after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot in the lung, a fortnight ago.

Jensen was discharged from hospital on Monday and fronted up to Broncos headquarters the following morning, where the reception from teammates was warm, but the sight of him was confronting.

The Courier Mail revealed that he has shed roughly 10 kilograms since the ordeal began, the physical toll of the episode written plainly across a frame his teammates are used to seeing.

Around a litre of fluid was drained from his lungs during his hospital stay.

It also raises alarm bells, given Jensen spent time on the sidelines just nine months ago with a blood clot in his calf, a history that has since prompted the club to bring in specialists for a deeper look.

The 32-year-old has been placed on blood thinners, and the Broncos medical staff are in no rush to clear him for contact, with his welfare firmly taking priority over any football considerations.

Coach Michael Maguire confirmed the extent of the setback while stopping short of closing the door on Jensen's season.

"He's got a bit of time on the sideline now," Maguire said.

"It's one of those medical issues where they've got to really get all the information and try and work out where it (the blood clot) came from, so then they can understand it.

"He's seeing the very best specialists and doctors, and he's had some really good care inside the hospital.

"He said to me (on Tuesday) that he's just so happy that he was at the hospital because the way they looked after him was exceptional."

When asked directly whether Jensen would play again, given two clots in less than a year, Maguire was measured but hopeful.

"I think so. It's only early days. Look, I'm not the doctor. I don't know," he said.

"There's no timeline on it, but I know he's very keen to keep playing. Whilst that's burning then, we'll do everything we can to try and work out how we get him back out on the field when the time's right."

The sequence of events that led to Jensen's hospitalisation is as alarming as it is sobering.

Following the Broncos' victory over the Tigers, Fox Sports cameras caught him in a positive mood in the Campbelltown sheds, but minutes later, he began to experience breathing difficulties with the Broncos' doctors.

"He's in good hands, and he's up and about," Maguire stated.

"It was good to see him at training, he's got a big smile on his face, and he's just got to get himself right now.

"Anything like this has some thoughts and concerns about how bad it can be, but he's gone through all the stuff that he can with the doctors, and he'll be right.

"I hope he'll be okay."

Teammate Jack Gosiewski revealed the health scare rattled Broncos players.

"I feel for ‘Muddy',” he stated.

"He has just got out of hospital. He is going to be on blood thinners for a fair period of time with no contact in that time.

"He was apparently lucky to make it through that game with nothing seriously bad happening to him.

"Hopefully, he can stay positive and work with the doctors and work his way back into playing at the back end of the year.

"It's the first time I have seen him (since the Tigers game). He has lost a lot of weight, which is unusual to see. Muddy is a very big and muscly bloke; he is one of our best in the gym, so it was weird to see him looking like that.

"He is down to 97kg. He has lost of fair bit of weight, and they drained a lot of fluid out of his lungs. He can start doing some light stuff next week, so hopefully he can slowly build himself back up."

Leading Brisbane physiotherapist Brien Seeney, who operates the widely-followed NRL Physio social media account, offered context around what Jensen is facing.

"A pulmonary embolism is a blockage in the lungs usually caused when a blood clot breaks loose and travels through the bloodstream,” he explained.

"Jensen has a history here – he missed several weeks with a DVT in his calf last year, and this could be connected. If a clot in the leg dislodges, the lungs are where it often ends up.

"It is a medical emergency that can be fatal if left untreated because it restricts blood flow and drops oxygen levels.

"For an NRL player, recovery is complicated by the treatment itself.

"It's not advisable to play a high-collision sport while on blood thinners due to the risk of internal bleeding.

"He will be sidelined for several weeks, and his return will be varied based on how his body resolves the clot, plus further investigation into the recurring issue."

The Broncos play the Roosters on Saturday night as Jensen prepares to do everything he can to play again this season.