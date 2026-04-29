Retired NRL player Shaun Johnson has taken aim at the Melbourne Storm, pulling no punches about their current losing streak.

Speaking on the Play On Sport Show Podcast, the former Warriors halfback unloaded his frustration about how Melbourne is experiencing a losing run when he's not playing and how the dynamic has changed when preparing to face the Storm.

"Like seriously, they were a part of my decision to walk away from the game. I've had enough," he emphasised.

Co-hosts Brook Ruscoe and Marc Peard burst into laughter at Johnson's comment.

"The scarring that team and that club inflicted on a lot of the competition, myself included," Johnson continued.

"The Warriors played them a couple of weeks ago, the headlines were like, 'They haven't beaten them in ten years,' oh, ten years!? Who was playing during those ten years?"

Referring to himself, Johnson made it clear in his comedic blow-up that the Storm have dominated the Warriors all these years.

Before the Warriors' win over the Storm in Round 6, the Storm had won the last 17 meetings between the two sides, and the Warriors' last victory playing in Melbourne was in 2014.

It wasn't common for teams, especially the Warriors, to beat the Storm or compete with them.

"There's a pettiness in me where I'm like, suffer, like get that in your guts," he said passionately.

"Now you know what it feels like to play first-grade football. Welcome, finally."

After settling down just slightly, the former halfback reflected and assesseed the Melbourne Storm currently.

"Where's the forward pack that I remember facing?" he said.

"Where's the Jesse Bromwich's, the prime time Nelsons [Asofa-Solomona], the Kaufusis, like just give a couple of years to preview the Storm and be like, 'boys, we're on this week.

"Not like, 'we have to be at our absolute best just to try to get a result here."

Ruscoe, the former Kiwi basketball athlete, searched up a random Storm vs Warriors game in Johnson's playing career and found a match where the Storm had, funnily enough, defeated the Warriors clinically.

"I just googled a random year, 2016 Storm vs Warriors. 42-0," he said with a raised voice.

Hearing the scoreline of that particular game, Johnson laughed sarcastically, sitting with a disgusted face as Ruscoe went through the try scorers for the game.

Johnson retired at the end of 2024 with 268 NRL games to his name.