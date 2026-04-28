Melbourne Storm forward Josh King has reflected on the rough six weeks the club has endured and is confident they can turn it around.

The Victorian-based club has lost six matches in a row, a feat that hasn't been carried out since 2002.

With the club's famous reputation for success on the field, this season has come as a shock to many, but King is adamant that sticking to their structures and believing in one another will have them back at the top soon.

“It's harsh to put the results on one individual, or one area of the field… it's a whole team thing,” King said at a press conference.

“We don't need to go searching for the answers.

“A few losses can make you lose belief… but as a team we've trained the best we have in the last two years. We have all the ingredients to turn it around.”

The latest shellacking came against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Anzac Day, being at the wrong end of a 48-6 scoreline in front of their home fans.

Gun utility Tyran Wishart also recognised King's sentiments, looking to rely on their defensive and attacking systems as a whole team.

“We just need to be better at the start - it flows so much easier from there," Wishart said.

“We have full belief in our team and coaching staff.”

The Storm will travel to Brisbane to face the Dolphins to fight to get their season back on track this Friday.