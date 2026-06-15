The Brisbane Broncos may be bracing for a significant roster shake-up at the season's end, but that hasn't stopped the club from quietly securing depth in the meantime.

The club is in advanced talks to extend utility back Hayze Perham on a one-year contract deal, per CODE Sports, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2027 season.

The retention move comes despite Brisbane facing the potential departures of three key figures: veteran halfback Adam Reynolds' retirement, Payne Haas joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Grant Anderson going to the New Zealand Warriors in exchange for Mitch Barnett.

Perham has carved out a role as the primary back-up to fullback Reece Walsh since arriving at the club at the start of the 2025 season, though his chapter in Brisbane colours has been anything but straightforward.

In his first pre-season hit-out with the Broncos, he ruptured his ACL against the Titans in Toowoomba, which wiped out his maiden season before it had barely begun.

The setback makes his comeback more impressive.

The 26-year-old has since returned to the field and chalked up three appearances in this year's campaign, a reward for the resilience he has shown in clawing his way back.

He's averaging 109 running metres per game and has made two tackle breaks and has one try assist to his name.

Brisbane's decision to extend Perham signals the club's belief that the best of the versatile back is yet to come.