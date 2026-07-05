The Parramatta Eels have pulled out of the race for Penrith Panthers' Moses Leota, despite being named as the frontrunner just days ago.

The Penrith prop, who has always been viewed as one of the most likely to remain at the foot of the mountains for the duration of his career, sent a bombshell through the competition over the last week as it was revealed he has been given permission to negotiate with rivals.

While the Eels have pulled out of the race, potentially indicating they are still working through their future with another veteran in Junior Paulo who is off-contract at the end of the year, Wide World of Sports are reporting there are four other clubs who have expressed interest.

Intriguingly, the PNG Chiefs are not one of them, perhaps owing to his age and what they are trying to build for their inaugural season in 2028.

The four clubs are, unsurprisingly, the Perth Bears who desperately need leaders around their dressing room ahead of their opening season, while the Dolphins have also joined in the hunt with Daniel Saifiti's mid-season medical retirement yet to be replaced.

In Sydney, it's believed the Wests Tigers and Sydney Roosters have both made contact with his management over a potential contract opportunity.

It's understood his preference is still to remain at Penrith, but the fact he has been given permission could indicate he is leaning towards exiting at either the end of 2027, or even 2026, despite having a year to go on his contract.

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The timeline he has been given to negotiate is a small one from Penrith, although he will be able to go to the open market without restriction from November 1 if he can't make a deal work in the interim.

Leota, who is contracted for 2027, is among Penrith's forward leaders, and it would be difficult to understand why the club would be open to him leaving at the end of 2026 given they are also losing up and comer Liam Henry, and veteran Scott Sorensen, to the Perth Bears.

Leota's future is likely to take shape this week, although if a deal can't be reached, will remain in the spotlight again once November rolls around.