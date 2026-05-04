The Sydney Roosters have reportedly told prop Spencer Leniu he will not be offered a new deal at the end of his current one.

The prop, who, it's no surprise to learn, is on the outer at Bondi Junction, played State of Origin last year, but has never looked as if he has fit in at the Roosters.

Off-contract at the end of 2027, he can officially negotiate with other clubs from November 1, although he could be permitted to start talking about his future early if the Roosters want to head down that route.

Speculation has been circulating that it may well happen, and the Footy In Focus Podcast with former Zero Tackle writer Isaac Issa and Kat Haddad revealed that the PNG Chiefs are the likely favourite to become his new home.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Footy in Focus with Kat & Isaac (@footyinfocuspod)

"There has been a little chatter around it," Issa said on the show.

"From the sounds of it, he is on the outer at the Roosters at the moment. This makes complete sense."

Leniu's potential call to head to the Chiefs would be another boost to what will become the NRL's 19th club when they join the NRL in 2028.

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As it stands, the club have already signed Jarome Luai, who is close friends with Leniu, and Alex Johnston, who, while not officially announced, should fall over the line in the coming weeks.

Luai was able to negotiate before November 1 as he was a free agent in 2027, while Johnston received the blessing of his current club, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, to do so.

The Roosters have a number of props either already established in first-grade or looking for promotion into the top grade, with Lindsay Collins and Naufahu Whyte leading the charge.

Leniu, an Origin candidate, is unlikely to be selected for this year's form given his form and the number of available props for the Blues, but will play a role for the tri-colours as they make a push for the premiership.

He has currently played 124 NRL games, six State of Origin games and seven Tests for Samoa.