The Match Review Committee has confirmed its final charges from Sunday's three-game Round 9 slate, with several players hit with fines and one suspension handed down.
Newcastle's Dylan Brown and Cronulla's Tom Hazelton have both been fined $1000 for Grade 1 dangerous tackles. The penalty would rise to $1500 if either player unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.
A further three players were issued $1800 fines for separate Grade 1 offences. Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth was charged with dangerous contact, while Manly pair Ben Trbojevic (high tackle) and Luke Brooks (tripping) were also sanctioned. Those fines could increase to $2500 if challenged and upheld.
Penrith's Jack Cogger was the only player to receive a suspension, with the MRC deeming his tackle on Manly's Tolutau Koula a Grade 2 careless high tackle. Cogger faces a ban of one to two matches.
100% you can tell that the NRL is rigged, Victor Radley does two head highs and a hip drop and doesn’t get suspended that’s a g up. You can tell that there’s some serious cheating going on there with the NRL the officials and anybody who’s involved who doesn’t see that radley should be suspended. THAT REF SHOULD BE SACKED AND NEVER REF AGAIN, HE IS A PERFECT EXAMPLE OF A CHEATER IN A GAME THEY SHOULD CHECK SPORTS BET OR TAB ACCOUNT.
Cheaters, cheaters, cheaters