The Match Review Committee has confirmed its final charges from Sunday's three-game Round 9 slate, with several players hit with fines and one suspension handed down.

Newcastle's Dylan Brown and Cronulla's Tom Hazelton have both been fined $1000 for Grade 1 dangerous tackles. The penalty would rise to $1500 if either player unsuccessfully contests the charge at the judiciary.

A further three players were issued $1800 fines for separate Grade 1 offences. Wests Tigers forward Alex Seyfarth was charged with dangerous contact, while Manly pair Ben Trbojevic (high tackle) and Luke Brooks (tripping) were also sanctioned. Those fines could increase to $2500 if challenged and upheld.

Penrith's Jack Cogger was the only player to receive a suspension, with the MRC deeming his tackle on Manly's Tolutau Koula a Grade 2 careless high tackle. Cogger faces a ban of one to two matches.