Shane Flanagan could be poised for a return to the spotlight — just not in the coach's box.\n\nFlanagan's head coach role at the Dragons came to an end on April 20, with the former coach now shaping as a potential addition to Fox League's on-air lineup, in what would mark a shift away from coaching and back into the media.\n\nWhile a formal decision has not yet been confirmed, Flanagan is understood to be in the mix to rejoin the network as a commentary analyst — a role he previously held from May 2021 through to the end of 2023.\n\nHis potential return would see him slot into a well-established panel of rugby league voices, including former Broncos coach Kevin Walters, alongside experienced former players Cooper Cronk, Braith Anasta and Michael Ennis.\n\nThe latter shares a notable history with Flanagan, having served as an assistant coach under him before being moved on during the Dragons' coaching reshuffle, when Dean Young stepped in as interim coach.\n\nFlanagan's coaching departure followed a disappointing run at the helm of the Dragons, bringing an end to a two-year tenure that never quite found its footing.\n\nNow, a return to Fox League could offer the 60-year-old a familiar platform — and a chance to remain closely connected to the game, albeit from a different angle.