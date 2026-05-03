The Wests Tigers might have lost by 42 points to the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon in the Shire, but that may not even be the biggest problem for Benji Marshall's side.\n\nInstead, the club are dealing with a major double injury blow, with two of their more in-form players both failing to see out the game.\n\nAdam Doueihi, who has been widely discussed as a State of Origin candidate, went down with a shoulder injury while scoring a try during the first half, while second-rower Samuela Fainu also failed to finish the game, picking up a foot injury.\n\nMarshall said both players need scans, and while Fainu currently has no estimation on return timeline, Doueihi is facing at least a month on the sidelines after his shoulder dislocated.\n\n[fixture_single match_id="10396374"]\n\n“His shoulder dislocated and they put it back in, so he'll get a scan tomorrow,” Marshall said during his post-match press conference.\n\n“I'm unsure of the time, but we've had a couple of those, so it's probably around four weeks, maybe six.\n\n“Samuela has a foot issue, so he's gonna get a scan tomorrow, so not sure on that one.”\n\nDoueihi's four-week return to play timeline, in what could be a best-case scenario, means he will be out well after Game 1 of the State of Origin series, which is now just three weeks away, to be played on Wednesday, May 27 in Sydney.\n\nDoueihi has never played Origin before, but with other injuries to New South Wales players, his versatility and form, it was believed he was a good chance of landing one of the spots on the six-man bench.\n\nHis injury is a horror blow for the Tigers too, who have relied on Doueihi to control the side.\n\nIt was clear exactly how much they missed with him sidelined against the Sharks, although there were other injury problems heading into the game, including the loss of fullback Jahream Bula to a shoulder problem and Apisai Koroisau to suspension.\n\nBoth players will remain out next week when the joint-venture travel to Melbourne and play the struggling Storm on Sunday afternoon.\n\nJock Madden is now expected to partner another Blues candidate in Jarome Luai in the halves for the game.\n\nFainu will likely join three-quarters of the Tigers spine on the sidelines, although his return should be offset by the return of English second-rower Kai Pearce-Paul from a head knock.