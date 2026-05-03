Dylan Edwards and Brian To'o aren't taking anything for granted ahead of this year's State of Origin series, and both are adamant to earn their way into the side and seek redemption after losing the series to the Queensland Maroons last year.

Edwards was blunt about the reality of where NSW stands for selecting their squad ahead of game one.

Edwards revealed his mindset when playing footy at the moment, as his name is currently brought up in conversations for the Blues fullback jersey.

"I don't think about retaining the jersey, it's there up for grabs every year," he said.

The message from Laurie Daley at the start of this season at the Blues camp was direct.

"Laurie sat everybody down and said whoever is playing their best footy will get a nod for the jersey."

For Edwards, that means the focus stays firmly at the club level.

"What will be will be, my focus is playing here week in week out."

He was similarly measured when asked about the form of Sydney Roosters fullback James Tedesco, who has been among the competition's best through the early rounds.

"Teddy's impressive and rarely plays a bad game," he stated.

"It's no surprise how he's playing at the moment."

Brian To'o was candid in his assessment of where the series was lost in 2025.

"There were definitely a lot of moments where Queensland capitalised," he said.

"They made us pay the price, and they won last year."

It was a straightforward acknowledgment, no excuses, just the reality of a side that was punished for its errors at the highest level.

Looking ahead, To'o found genuine optimism in this year's rule changes and what they might unlock come Origin time.

"I think it'll be cool to see other players showcase their talents," he commented.

It was a subtle nod to the kind of open, expressive football the new rules have designed to encourage, and the stage Origin provides to do exactly that.