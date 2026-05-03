He was demoralised, sidelined and had most of the competition ready to sign him.\n\nNow, Loko Jnr Pasifiki Tonga wants to stay put.\n\nA month ago, the Dragons were bracing for a war they didn't want. \n\nA scathing letter from his manager, a release request, a chorus of rival clubs sharpening their pencils and the signs all pointed to Pasifiki Tonga walking out the door on a winless Dragons side.\n\nFor the first time since the news broke that he requested a release, he spoke with The Sydney Morning Herald, and the front-rower assures he's committed to the club.\n\n"I'm fully committed to the Dragons," he said. \n\n"I need to be playing first grade to keep developing as a player, and it was frustrating at the time. \n\n"I'm just doing everything I can to help the team and try to get us a win. \n\n"There was a period there where I wasn't sure where I stood, but it's good to be back in first grade."\n\nThe saga began when the promising NSW Under 19s State of Origin prop was overlooked for the opening six rounds of the season, and was snubbed even for the glamour Las Vegas season opener.\n\nIt left his manager, Craig Clifton, furious enough to put pen to paper in spectacular fashion. \n\nThe letter written by Clifton declared the front rower's continued stay at the Dragons was "no longer tenable or beneficial for either party," labelling the exile "demoralising" and "detrimental" to his wellbeing. \n\nClifton pointed to comments from then-coach Shane Flanagan that there was nobody better to promote into the struggling side. \n\nSix rival clubs were circling, ready to pounce the moment he hit the open market.\n\nThe Dragons knocked back the request, and then he returned to first grade shortly after.\n\nWhen Dean Young replaced Flanagan as interim head coach, he retained his spot for the Anzac Day clash against the Roosters.\n\nLoko spoke candidly about how it unravelled and was honest enough to share the blame.\n\n"The communication could have been better at the time, and that is partly on me," he said. \n\n"I wasn't really sure where I was at, I wasn't really hearing much [from the club], and the whole thing could have been handled differently.\n\n"I'm just focused on doing my best and being the best player I can be."\n\nFor a young man chasing his footing in the NRL with only 12 first-grade appearances to his name, the frustration of continuing to play in the NSW Cup was palpable.\n\n"It was hard, there's only so much you can develop in [NSW] Cup," he said. \n\n"You're always trying to take your game to the next level, and it can be hard to do that when you're not in the NRL.\n\n"I've got such a long way to go, and I'm just working hard to get to where I need to be."\n\nThe drama wasn't the only turbulence he has navigated this season. \n\nIn March, a training incident left him in a neck brace and rushed to the hospital by ambulance, sparking genuine fears of a serious injury before he was mercifully given the all-clear.\n\n"It was pretty scary," he said.\n\n"I just got into a tackle with one of the boys. I didn't want anyone to know about it when it happened … but [precautionary measures were required]. It ended up being all good."\n\nThe young forward insists he is just focusing on his current club, at least for now.\n\n"I'm just really focused on this year with the Dragons, and then we will get to November 1 and see what happens," he said. \n\n"I'm just worried about trying to get some wins because it's been a tough start to the year. The boys are all trying hard. Hopefully, the results will come."\n\nHe finds an ally in new assistant Willie Talau, recently promoted from the NSW Cup, and has taken confidence from the early signs under Young's interim reign.\n\n"[Young] just knows how to fill you with confidence before games," he said.\n\nA neck scare, a release request, a coaching change and a 12-game winless streak, this year for Loko has been anything but straightforward.