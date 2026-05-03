After a six-week search, the Huddersfield Giants appear to have found their man, and he's coming from the other side of the world.

According to Love Rugby League, the Giants are in advanced discussions with former NRL and Super League halfback Daniel Holdsworth about taking over as head coach.

He is the club's number one target to replace the recently dismissed Luke Robinson.

Holdsworth is currently embedded in the coaching setup at the Cronulla Sharks, where he has worked under former Hull FC player Craig Fitzgibbon since 2020.

The current Sharks assistant was part of the Samoa backroom staff that famously guided the Pacific nation to the 2022 World Cup Final, announcing himself as a serious coaching prospect on the international stage.

The 42-year-old was linked with the Castleford Tigers head coaching vacancy last year before that role ultimately went to Ryan Carr, suggesting his ambitions to lead a club have been no secret within the game.

Huddersfield have taken a patient approach since parting ways with Robinson six weeks ago, refusing to rush a decision around the head coaching job.

They now believe they have identified the right man and are working to finalise a deal for Holdsworth to take charge for the remainder of this season and into the future.