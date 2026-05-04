Queensland Rugby League could be on the brink of its most significant shake-up in more than a century, with a leaked proposal revealing plans to introduce official NRL reserve-grade teams into the Hostplus Cup.\n\nThe bombshell document, obtained by the Courier Mail, outlines a $2 million plan that would expand the competition from 15 to 18 teams, with the North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans all set to field full-time reserve-grade sides.\n\nIf approved, it would mark the first time in the competition's 104-year history that Queensland's NRL clubs run true second-tier teams under their own banner—bringing the state in line with New South Wales' system.\n\nIn the NSW Cup, 14 of the 16 teams have clear, direct affiliations with their top-flight counterparts. The model has long been viewed as a streamlined pathway for player development, allowing for seamless promotion and demotion between grades, while also giving scouts and fans a clearer view of emerging talent.\n\nQueensland, however, has traditionally relied on a patchwork of affiliate clubs. While the Dolphins are the only NRL franchise with a direct, same-brand presence in the Hostplus Cup, other clubs—including the Broncos and Titans—operate through feeder systems.\n\nNow, that could all change.\n\nThe proposal is being spearheaded by Cowboys CEO Michael Luck and was submitted to QRL chairman Brian Canavan on April 1. It details a revamped 22-round season as early as 2027, with travel and accommodation costs budgeted at $2.1 million.\n\nIt also promises a new era of marquee matchups.\n\n“We think that having the NRL brands in the Q Cup comp strengthens the competition and gives it more national relevance, both from a fan perspective and commercial partnership perspective,” Luck said.\n\n“Under the wider proposal, it would create another eight to 10 big rivalry games a year.\n\n“You could have Broncos versus Cowboys or Broncos versus Dolphins in the Q Cup, but we also could have derbies within our own footprint.\n\n“For example, the Cowboys versus Northern Pride would be a big drawcard for Barlow Park (in Cairns).\n\n“That's not only a benefit for us, but for the Hostplus Cup from a revenue and commercial partnership perspective.”\n\nLuck believes the shift would modernise a system he says is lagging.\n\n“The one step in Queensland that we believe is still out of touch is that second-tier of football,” Luck said.\n\n“Our club-contracted players can't all be together under the same banner.\n\n“We want this operational for 2027.”\n\nThe Cowboys are leading the charge in part due to geography. With a vast North Queensland catchment, the club faces ongoing logistical challenges, placing players across affiliate teams in regions like Mackay and Cairns.\n\n“The disconnection is a massive thing we have to work on,” Luck said.\n\n“We have major logistical disadvantages.”\n\nMomentum for the proposal has also been fuelled by recent developments, including an under-21s mini-league involving the Cowboys, Broncos, Titans and Dolphins, as well as the growing appetite for more broadcast content amid upcoming media rights negotiations.\n\n“At a time when the NRL are crying out for more content and going into a broadcast negotiation, I would think that the QRL would like to have something that they value to be able to add to the offering,” Luck said.\n\nBut the plan is not without controversy.\n\nConcerns have already been raised about the competition's competitive balance, with fears that injecting NRL-contracted talent could create an uneven playing field—particularly for traditional clubs with fewer resources, such as Souths Logan and Tweed.\n\nQRL boss Ben Ikin acknowledged the challenges, suggesting any expansion remains some way off.\n\n“It's certainly one of the considerations for how the Hostplus Cup looks in 2028 and beyond,” Ikin said.\n\n“I'm not part of the working group, but one of the things you have to consider and write policy for would be competition, competitive balance.\n\n“Clearly, an NRL club and their second-tier team operate in a different set of conditions than a stand-alone Queensland Cup side.”\n\nIkin pointed to the Broncos' current system—where they utilise multiple affiliates—as an example of the complexities involved.\n\n“There are a few gates to get through, but the most pleasing thing for me is there's a collegiate approach to looking at this,” Ikin said.\n\nDespite the concerns, Ikin is adamant that fears of one-sided scorelines are overblown.\n\n“No, I don't believe there would be blowouts,” he said.\n\n“NRL teams always have to call up fringe guys due to injuries and rep duties, so it would be more rare than people think.”\n\nWhether the proposal is adopted in full or evolves, one thing is clear: Queensland rugby league is set for a modern shake-up.