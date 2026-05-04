The Dolphins have announced the medical retirement of Daniel Saifiti from the NRL following a problematic shoulder injury sustained in Round 8 last year.

It is a sad way to see one of the premier forwards of the 2020s have his NRL career cut short due to an ongoing shoulder problem.

Since his debut in 2016, Saifiti has established himself as an enforcer in the engine room for the Newcastle Knights, earning him seven call-ups for the NSW Blues between 2019 and 2021.

Since his arrival with the Dolphins in 2025, he has only notched up eight games; however, his experience and toughness no doubt helped drive standards in the younger crop of forwards.

The Dolphins' CEO Terry Reader thanked him for his contribution towards the 17th franchise club in the NRL.

"There is no doubt Daniel was our best player in the first eight weeks of last year, and we have really missed him since then," he said.

"It is sad for it to end this way, but Daniel has had a career he can be proud of, and he will continue to add to our club off the field this year."

Saifiti played a total of 191 NRL games and recorded 21 tries during his 10-year career.

After undergoing surgery and continued rehabilitation processes, the shoulder injury couldn't get back to playing standard in the year off he had in his recovery.

Saifiti will no doubt earn himself a coaching role for forwards at an NRL club if he chooses to go down that path.