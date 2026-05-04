The final defensive set didn't just win the game for the Newcastle Knights; it offered a neat snapshot of what they are becoming.

With less than half a minute remaining, South Sydney Rabbitohs shifted the ball left, putting it in the hands of Latrell Mitchell on the left edge and the try line only 5 metres away. It was a scenario that had already played out once, when Mitchell bulldozed Kalyn Ponga to score and then converted to give Souths the lead with 10 minutes to play.

This time, however, the outcome was different.

Four Knights defenders converged quickly, forced Mitchell towards the sideline, and, in the process, jarred the ball loose. It was not a moment of individual brilliance, but of collective reaction — the kind that had been largely absent from Newcastle's game only a season ago.

The closing stages had followed a familiar rhythm. Souths surged late, Newcastle conceded back-to-back penalties inside their own 25 metres, and the pressure mounted. Ponga was even placed on report in the process, adding to the sense that the game was tilting away from the home side. Yet when it mattered most, the Knights absorbed it.

They had, to be fair, already shown some resolve just minutes earlier. After Mitchell's try and conversion handed Souths their first lead, Newcastle responded through Trey Mooney, with Ponga adding the extras to restore a four-point buffer. It set up a tense final passage, but not an unfamiliar one.

9 months ago, this is precisely where things tended to unravel under the O'Brien administration.

Contrast that with Round 20 last year. Same ground. Same stakes. Different team.

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Leading three tries to one at halftime, Newcastle failed to score again in the second half and allowed the game to drift away from them. Even when they regained a narrow advantage via a late field goal, leading the game 15-14, they could not close it out.

A charged-down on an attempted field goal in the dying second of the game to level the scores should have ended the contest, but instead of securing possession or resetting defensively, the Knights hesitated. Within seconds, Leka Halasima crossed the line, and with it went any remaining resistance in their season.

The contrast between those two moments — players jogging versus players swarming — speaks less to tactics than to intent.

That shift inevitably leads back to the arrival of Justin Holbrook. Coaching changes are often discussed in terms of structures and results, but their earliest and most visible impact is usually cultural. In Newcastle's case, the emphasis appears to have been on redefining effort — what is expected in defensive sets, in transition, and in those final, decisive passages of play.

It is also worth noting how quickly that change has resonated beyond the field.

The club has managed to secure Ponga's long-term future, a scenario that would have seemed almost impossible not too long ago.

Now, to be clear, none of this guarantees a finals appearance for this season. The Knights are still dealing with inconsistency, and the integration of new personnel, including Dylan Brown, has shown growing pains. They are not yet a complete side, and it would be premature to frame them as one.

But the early signs suggest something more meaningful than a short-term uptick in results. They are already approaching last season's win total, they have two key spine players for potentially the rest of their careers, and their junior pathways continue to produce talent, with both Harold Matthews and SG Ball sides reaching their respective grand finals this past weekend.

The broader question, then, is not where Newcastle sit now, but where this trajectory might take them. If the defining image of last season was one of hesitation, this year's early imprint is of urgency and collective response.

It is a subtle shift, but in a competition often decided by moments rather than margins, it may prove to be a significant one.