Round 9 produced a mix bag, to say the least.

Sunday afternoon produced two thrillers (and a huge blowout), Saturday hosted one of the games of the season and Friday produced two fizzers.

The Cowboys good form continued while the Melbourne Storm fell to yet another historical low.

Off the field we saw history made as the PNG Chiefs officially announced their inaugural signing. What a signing it was too.

Let's get into the good, the bad and the (very) ugly from this past weekend.

Here are 20 thoughts from NRL Round Nine:

1. I'm happy to admit that I was very wrong about the PNG Chiefs. I didn't see a world in which they would name a marquee signing like Jarome Luai. I thought they'd sign a decent player and parade it as marquee but Luai is as marquee as they get. Huge name, Origins, Premierships, captain. Perfect pick up. Alex Johnston will continue to gap the field when it comes to all try tries scored in PNG colours also. Great start.

2. Those worried about the Chiefs loading up on million dollar-plus contracts need not worry. They still operate under the same cap as the rest of the league and can probably only land one more, true marquee signing. There's every chance we'll see another million dollar player signed but that will be it. The fact that $500,000 means much more over there is the worry.

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3. I am very, very worried about the state of officiating in the game right now. Literally as Todd Smith said the words "it was across the shoulder" replay was being shown of Sharks forward Toby Rudolf copping a closed fist across the jaw. If it was ruled incidental or not enough to warrant a report and penalty, no worries at all. Smith's words were massively incorrect and shows either they didn't watch the replay or they saw it and don't know the difference.

4. How was Luke Brooks not sent to the bin after denying Dylan Edwards a near certain try via a trip? Trips use to be the most certain of send offs as you could imagine. This was a try saving trip and I was astonished it was not made a much bigger deal. If Brooks doesn't do that, Edwards scores.

5. Wyatt Raymond made one error in his awarding of "that" try on the weekend. You know, the one where Nathan Cleary was clearly obstructed and everyone in the world knew it was no try ... Raymond said the level of contact didn't seem to him to be enough to rule obstruction. The Bunker, tied by its own ridiculous rules, evidently couldn't find enough to overturn. If Raymond had just not awarded the try, that comes back as chalked off within one look. Truly awful officiating!

6. Kotoni Staggs may well have cost himself an Origin recall with his moment of madness on Saturday night. I don't know what he was thinking as he dropped a forearm across the face of a defenceless attacker on the ground. Staggs was playing lights out footy but will now miss the two games between now and Origin selection. All time clanger.

7. The fact that Victor Radley was laughing and asked if it was April Fools day upon hearing he hadn't been charged for multiple incidents over the weekend said it all. There is an alarming lack of consistency in the MRC decisions week to week. Game to game even. The Roosters sure are enjoying a good run lately...

8. Mark Nawaqanitawase will miss Origin 1 through injury. He was, by all reports, the front runner for the vacant wing spot. Campbell Graham and Josh Addo-Carr are the names being floated in the media. The Foxx was brilliant for the Kangaroos during the Ashes tests. Could do worse.

9. It doesn't matter which team you support, I think we can all come together to wish Adam Doueihi a speedy recovery. Shark Park went silent the second he didn't jump to his feet following his try on Sunday afternoon. He's such a good player and classy individual, I was hoping the injury curse had been lifted.

10. I must stress that two competition points are awarded regardless of who you beat. Tigers fans were quick to point out how many players were out following their loss to the Sharks ... a few weeks after celebrating a win over an undermanned Raiders side. Meanwhile the Bulldogs entered their last three games as heavy favourites, losing all three. All wins count and should be enjoyed as such.

11. Recruitment as we know it is about to change. Instead of finding the skilful kids in the ranks, it's going to be all about finding the fast kids and teaching them skills. The current game is all about speed and fatigue. The big forward is about to be fazed out while we're about to see a very fast generation of NRL stars moving forward.

12. How refreshing was it to enjoy a game without ten six agains? The Women's Origin game on Thursday night wasn't the most entertaining of contests but it was amazing to watch some footy without hearing that bell again. For those who don't watch the NRLW, there are no six agains. Long may it continue that way.

13. The dreaded 50 point "curse" (i.e. no team has ever won a Premiership after conceding 50 points) may soon become the 60 point curse. That is the way the game is headed. For the second straight week we saw 80 points scored in a game. The Sharks scored 34 points last week and lost. This week the Bunnies scored 38 and came away without the competition points. 50 points may become the norm.

14. It may have been a tough week for the Tigers with losing Luai, and then to the Sharks, but news that they have re-signed Jahream Bula to a monster deal is welcome news. He would have been one of the most sought after players on the open market. They also re-signed both May brothers to long-term deals. Good business.

15. The moment of the weekend was undoubtedly seeing Cody Ramsey return to the field following a career threatening injury/illness. The cheer when he ran on was incredible. His first tough received an equally loud ovation. Good gear league fans!

16. Cameron Ciraldo needs a win, badly! Phil Gould has history when it comes to surprise decisions re once highly thought of coaches. I do have to ask though, is Ciraldo really making the decisions or is Gould influencing more than it seems? More on this down the track.

17. Jack Bostock was absolutely massive on his return for the Dolphins this past weekend. Jeremy Marshall-King is due back in Magic Round. This Dolphins side is scary, especially should they ever name a full strength line-up. Their recent form has been terrible but there are good times ahead.

18. Unfortunately we won't see Daniel Saifiti running out for the Dolphins as it looks like his NRL may be ending due to retirement. Horrible news to put it mildly.

19. How's the hide on Graham Annesley spouting that the the ball is in play this season than last as if to say the game is slower than years gone by. Perhaps it is due to the fact that kickers are lining up conversions for over 20 minutes a game due to all the extra tries being scored.

20. There is a serious, and very real, Origin debate when it comes to James Tedesco vs Dylan Edwards. With a six man bench, can the Blues carry the other on the bench as a luxury? Four forwards, a utility and either Tedesco/Edwards just in case? Interesting ...