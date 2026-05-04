The Brisbane Broncos have provided an update from their chief medical officer Dr Matt Hislop regarding the status of star winger Deine Mariner.\n\nMariner received a cork in his thigh during their match against the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night.\n\nHowever, the situation deteriorated after the game, where he had to be moved to hospital for further emergency treatment in the early hours of Sunday.\n\n"I wanted to give a shout out of thanks for the care that the Broncos and Deine in particular got from the wonderful staff at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning," Hislop said in a statement on Monday.\n\n"It is very important to put out a timeline of how quickly this (thankfully rare) injury can progress and Deine has provided his consent for his situation to be shared.\n\n"Deine sustained a nasty cork to his right quad late in the first half of the Roosters game and was assessed, strapped and padded before showing he could run. He kept the leg mobile and remained available, returning to the field with 15 minutes to go in the second half.\n\n"By the time we were in the hotel just before midnight his quad was swollen, but he was clinically OK, neuro-vascularly intact and able to finish dinner and go to bed.\n\n"I was called to see Deine at 1:30am and it was obvious that his thigh had deteriorated. He was in significant pain, and the thigh was very firm. We performed an ultrasound in the hope of draining a hematoma, but the swelling was diffused within the muscle, and there was nothing to drain.\n\n"Thankfully, Deine still had functioning nerves and arteries in his leg, but it was apparent he was developing an acute compartment syndrome and an ambulance was called. Paramedics were able to provide much needed pain relief and Deine was transferred to the RPA ED department where doctors were able to measure the pressure inside the muscle, which was quite elevated."\n\nHislop thanked the first responding staff and the medical team at the hospital for their excellent work in ensuring Mariner's well-being.\n\nHe went to his social media to provide further context on the procedure.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/drmatthislop\/status\/2051178460513767545?s=20\n\n"A decision was made to perform limb saving surgery and Deine was taken to theatre in the early hours of Sunday morning," he added.\n\n"The length of recovery will be determined as the swelling in the muscle resolves. \n\n"Both Deine and myself would like to thank all of the paramedics, nurses, ED doctors and trauma surgeons for their exceptional care."\n\nMariner joins the growing casualty ward list of the Broncos during their title defence season, in which plenty of players are unavailable for selection this round.\n\nIt includes Payne Haas, Adam Reynolds (concussion), Ben Hunt, Blake Mozer, Brendan Piakura, Billy Walters, Josiah Karapani, and many more. \n\nThe Broncos will travel to the Northern Beaches to face the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday night.