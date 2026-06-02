One of the NRL's worst-kept secrets has been confirmed, with Connor Watson confirming he will make the move to the PNG Chiefs for their inaugural season.

In a move that has been rumoured for weeks, the utility forward who was part of the NSW Blues State of Origin side last year will shift to Port Moresby in 2028, having been given permission to explore his options for both 2027 and 2028 by his current club, the Sydney Roosters.

Despite being contracted for 2027, it meant he became a free agent in contract negotiations, and he has now confirmed he will move to Port Moresby on a two-year deal for 2028 and 2029.

The Roosters will release him at the end of this year, with Watson, as reported by Zero Tackle a number of weeks ago, set to join the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2027.

That has now been confirmed by both clubs.

Watson recently toured PNG, and was impressed with what he saw.

Club general manager of football, Michael Chammas, said Watson 'fell in love' with the country.

"Connor has made it clear from the outset that he wanted to be part of the PNG Chiefs and this incredible journey we are building," he said.

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"He and his partner Kiana recently spent time in Port Moresby and genuinely fell in love with the country, the people and the opportunity to be part of something much bigger than football.

"Connor is the type of player every club wants. He is selfless, tough, professional and incredibly respected across the game. His versatility and experience will be invaluable for us as we continue building our squad towards 2028.

"Every signing matters for a new club, but there is something exciting about seeing the roster continue to build piece by piece. Connor becoming Signing 003 is another important moment in the journey of the PNG Chiefs.

"We also want to thank the Sydney Roosters for their professionalism, patience and understanding throughout this process."

The star, who will see out 2026 with the Roosters at the very least, joins the Chiefs as their third player, with the club already snagging the signatures of Jarome Luai and Alex Johnston.

The club are now unlikely to make any more signings until at least November 1, unless other players gain permission to negotiate early from their current clubs.

"What impressed us most, beyond Connor's football ability, was his sense of purpose and the way he treats people," the club's CEO, Lorna McPherson, said.

"He leads with kindness, he listens, and he brings a calm strength into every environment he enters. We wanted people who would genuinely feel at home in Papua New Guinea, and people Papua New Guinea would feel proud to welcome.

"Connor immediately connected with the country and our vision for what this club can become. We know he will have a significant impact both on and off the field as we build towards 2028.

"You can feel the excitement continuing to build around the club now. With every signing, the vision becomes more real for our fans, our partners and for Papua New Guinea."

The Dragons will welcome Watson as their fifth signing for 2027, having already locked up Keaon Koloamatangi, Phillip Sami, Scott Drinkwater and Luke Metcalf for next season.

"The Dragons are excited to be bringing Connor to the club next year," CEO Tim Watsford said.

"He's a player who has performed in the game's toughest arenas and we love what he brings to the table. Connor's a true professional and we're confident that his addition, even if only for the one season, will make our team better.

"We've identified his combination of skill, athleticism, and versatility as something that can help us and we're excited to see him in the Red V."