Brisbane Broncos legend Corey Parker has unloaded on his former side after the defending premiers handed the St George Illawarra Dragons their first win in 295 days.

The Broncos had the perfect opportunity to snap a three-game losing streak on a sunny afternoon at a boisterous Suncorp Stadium.

As a result, it turned out to be a disastrous encounter for the Broncos, who failed to get out of second gear, going down 30-26 on Sunday.

Serious pressure is mounting on the Red Hill-based club as they begin to look like a side with a considerable amount of premiership fatigue.

Sitting in 11th place, one of their most capped players in Parker, voiced his disappointment as the 347-gamer watched on as the last-placed Red V outclassed the Broncos for most of the contest.

The club was well-rested following a bye-week and had extra time to prepare for the Dragons' arrival in Brisbane.

“The disappointing thing, aside from what they produced, they come off a bye,” Parker said on SENQ Breakfast.

“We spoke to Ben Hunt on Friday, and (he) said ‘Yep, traditionally, sometimes they train, and Madge (Michael Maguire) has been known for overworking, over-training them, etc'. Loading matchup…

“Well, he gave them four days off.

“He said, ‘Get away from football, spend it with your families, enjoy the break, come back'.

“So, they get a home game, 42,000 people turned up, dry pitch, no rain, dry pitch, which really leans into their style of football, an expansive, fast, up-tempo style of football.