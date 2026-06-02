Parramatta Eels outside back Bailey Simonsson continues with rehabbing his ankle injury that he suffered on Easter Monday earlier this season.

In Round 5, during a contested high ball, he was tackled in the air by Wests Tigers winger Luke Laulilii.

Simonsson landed on his ankle awkwardly, which resulted in a season-ending dislocated ankle and fracture at the time.

Speaking on the Season Ticket Holders Podcast, Simonsson reflected on the circus of injuries he's suffered in his career, including the Easter Monday tackle that cost him his season and clarified what happened halfway through last season when reports surfaced he wanted to leave the Eels.

Simonsson was one of the best players for the Eels to start the season; however, he revealed he didn't have a good pre-season or any pre-season for that matter, despite being asked by people he knows whether he had a good pre-season leading into the 2026 season.

"I didn't have a pre-season at all. I tore my hamstring off the bone two days before pre-season started, so I had a 14-week recovery. I didn't have one pre-season training session; my first week of training was the week before the Sharks trial," he explained.

The former Canberra Raiders and New Zealand All Blacks Rugby Sevens player also went into great detail about his current injury.

"I broke the fibula, fractured my ankle, dislocated my ankle, and ruptured my syndesmosis. I did the whole lot," Simonsson revealed.

"It's about eight weeks (post surgery) now, things are tracking pretty well, I'm back walking around, back at the club, starting to do my rehab, which has been good."

"(Having) something to aim for, which is exciting for me, was being told by the surgeons there's a possibility I can play towards the back end of the year.

"I'm hoping to be on the field by Round 20 to Round 23."

Simonsson thought it was bad initially, describing the injury as really painful, to the extent that he's become aware of the possibility that what was once a routine sequence, jumping in the air for the ball, he will have to overcome.

"I don't want to say PTSD, but there's definitely a sense of trying to overcome that mentally," the Eels outside back described.

Being a new father with the birth of his daughter, Mila, the experience has allowed him to have that as inspiration, and Mila is the reason he wants to get back onto the field.

Injuries aren't new for the 28-year-old, and he has found a new maturity and perspective on adversity and resilience.

During this time of unfortunate injuries, reports surfaced that he requested to leave the Parramatta Eels.

After showing a lot of promise in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Simonsson signed a three-year deal that kicked off in 2025, and halfway through last season, it looked like he had already played his game for the club.

At the time, Simonsson was recovering from a broken foot injury that he suffered against the Dolphins in Round 10.

The injury occurred not long after he had returned from a previous ACL setback.

Simonsson took accountability and apologised to the club in what was personally a 'challenging time' for him.

"There was definitely a thought I've played my last game for Parramatta," Simonsson revealed.

"It was pretty much my own doing. I went through an injury last year, I broke my foot, and (there were) different things that I didn't handle well.

"Fortunately for me, I was able to sit with Rylesy (Jason Ryles), the coaches and the club and apologise for how I handled things and that ultimately I wanted to stay at Parramatta.

"I felt like I had given a lot to this club and that there was a lot more to give and a lot more I want to achieve, so it was about putting my hand up and saying 'I've stuffed up' and handling things the right way.

"Rylesy was really good about it, we've got a great relationship, and I'm really happy I stayed, that's why I was devastated when I got injured because I felt like I was playing good footy and giving back to the club, and it's hard not being able to play and feel like you're giving back. They've stood by me again through this injury, which is another reason I want to try to come back."

Simonsson has worked his way back to being consistent with his rehab while being around the playing group, watching film, mentoring the young Eels outside backs and doing the gym sessions with the first-grade side.

The Eels play the Canterbury Bulldogs on June 8 during the long weekend, where both sides hope to get a win.