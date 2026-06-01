The Dolphins have moved to re-sign an integral part of their engine room, extending Francis Molo at the club for an extra two years.

With 161 games of NRL experience, Molo is a key aspect of the Dolphins' agile forward pack, and was rewarded for his excellent 2025 form with a Samoa debut at the Pacific Championships.

While also donning the Cook Islands colours on the international scale, Molo has also represented Queensland in the State of Origin arena twice in 2021.

Molo struck up a great relationship with Dolphins head coach Kristian Woolf, meeting him when he made his NRL debut in 2014 with the Brisbane Broncos, where he was an assistant coach under Anthony Griffin.

He crossed paths with him again with the Townsville Blackhawks three years later before being upgraded into the North Queensland Cowboys system, where Woolf spent time as the feeder club's head coach.

Terry Reader, the Dolphins' chief executive, was pleased that Molo has agreed to an extension with the Redcliffe-based franchise.

"Francis is known for his strong carries and tough defence, and he immediately added depth and leadership to the Dolphins' middle rotation when he arrived here last year," Reader said in a statement.

"That form has continued this season, and he is again playing an important role in our team.

"We are very pleased that Francis has signed this extension as he will continue to help drive the club forward as we build towards sustained success - not only for season 2026, but in the years ahead."

The representative veteran is in his 11th season in the top grade as the Dolphins push for a maiden finals berth in 2026.