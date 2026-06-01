The St George Illawarra Dragons won their first game in 295 days, defeating the Brisbane Broncos 30-26 on Sunday afternoon.

It was their third consecutive game against the Brisbane Broncos that the final scoreline was 30-26.

Young, who took over from Flanagan earlier this season, was able to get the club their first win of the season as the season gets to the halfway mark.

Making an appearance on Nine's 100% Footy, Young immediately responded when Gallen proposed the question about wanting to be the Dragons coach full-time.

The questions continued, with Phil Gould asking whether there were any discussions with the Dragons about Young taking the role permanently, revealing there hadn't been.

The Bulldogs' GM pressed the Dragons' interim coach about their negotiation process and their transparency on who will be the coach in the future.

Young confirmed that players raised their concerns about who would be the coach in 2027 and beyond.

"Yeah, they do, and I've been involved in a lot of the meetings with players," he said.

"I've obviously got a great relationship with Scott Drinkwater from my time at the Cowboys, I've worked with Keaon with Tonga since 2019, met Luke Metcalf for two hours and explained the style of play I think will work in today's game, and the spine the Dragons will have next year. I hope I get a pre-season with them, Gus."

Young has made significant calls since becoming the interim coach this season, sacking Michael Ennis and replacing the coaching staff with new assistants, as well as bringing in young players such as Kade Reed to play before a ruptured tendon in his finger during the match against the Newcastle Knights in Round 10 forced their young playmaker to have surgery and recover on the sidelines.

Young, who also served as the Dragons' interim coach in 2020, explained why he made these changes.

"When I first took over, I wasn't really happy with the way things were going.

"I thought we needed to make some change, so I gave an opportunity to young Kade Reed, and unfortunately, he hurt his finger; and Lykian got an opportunity against Newcastle but didn't take that opportunity," he said.

"So I went back to Kyle (Flanagan) and Atko (Daniel Atkinson) and I thought we did a good job against Penrith, we played straight and stuck to the game plan ... the next week against the Warriors, although we fought hard, I was really disappointed with the way we performed, and we didn't stick to the way we wanted to play, and we spoke about that and had a plan for the Broncos and stuck to it."

He continued, "When I first took over, we stripped everything back and got back to the basics and tried to nail the fundamentals.

"I can't thank the players enough because we're in a real tough spot. To lose as many games as we have on the trot and keep turning up to training with a good attitude, keep fighting in game and keep believing in the messages that I'm giving them is really pleasing."

The Dragons will hope to get their second win of the season when they play the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday afternoon.