Five days of rugby league provided plenty of talking points this week.

From Origin send offs to monumental upsets to player signings, this past week of footy had it all on and off the field!

We could have produced 20 Origin talking points but given the game now seems like it was played several news cycles ago, we wpm't lean in too heavily.

The Bulldogs, Sharks, Cowboys and Dragons all combined to produce more than enough to fill this list twice over.

Here are 20 thoughts from Round 13 and beyond.

1. I have no doubt in the world that Laurie Daley was set to be sacked with 25 minutes to go in Origin 1. Daley should email Kalyn Ponga a thank you note for his moment of madness as it allowed the Blues back into the contest and saved the coaches job. He was gone until Tedesco crossed in the final moments and Cleary converted.

2. I'd still sack Daley. Origin 1s win came only through pure luck and in spite of Daley's decision making. The Blues have scored 12 points in the last three Origin first halves, compared to QLD'd 66 points. That is not good enough and a huge coaching issue. I could go way deeper on a list of issues but we'd be here all day.

3. For the record it was as clear a send off as you'll see. If that's in the NRL, no one is arguing for a second. I've seen a lot of blame fall on Ashley Klein's shoulders, even Chris Buttler ... I'm not seeing enough blame being thrown Ponga's way. It was lazy and it was brutal. If he makes any attempt to wrap his arms, it's a Sin Bin at worst. That is purely on Ponga.

4. A quick message to anyone suggesting send offs should be banned in Origin ... stop it! Stop it now! Jack Hetherington will have 30 Origins if that was a rule. Pick your designated "Goon" like in hockey, send him out to target the opposition's best player and sit him down for the next game. Pure stupidity to suggest!

5. I'm a big fan of the newly introduced Origin grading system for offences like Ponga's. In previous seasons he would have missed two games for the Knights, which hurts his club side through no fault of their own. The old system penalised teams for providing players to Origin. I like this change.

6. Cameron Ciraldo's press conference provided further proof that he is feeling serious pressure. He knew every offence and every minute. Some of the decisions he was referencing were 50/50 decisions, at best. The fact he was talking about sending an email to the referees and not his team's inability to consistently score more than 12 points is a big concern.

7. For the record, the charge down decision was 100 per cent spot on. I don't like it, but that is the rule. I agree that the Tigers chaser was offside leading to a collision with the Bulldogs winger. The Dogs were were gifted a try despite Lachlan Galvin clearly losing it. I feel like the Dogs went 1-1-1 with the decisions. That's a combat sports reference meaning the Dogs benefited from one with the other decision being correct and therefor a draw. Hardly worth an email.

8. A season ending injury for Roger-Tuivasa Sheck means his NRL career is all but over. Over the weekend I asked Where does RTS stand in the all time NRL backline greats? To answer it quickly, he is one of the best of the modern era, on and off the field.

9. Score lines are starting to settle following a ridiculous opening two months of NRL action. Margins are shrinking and we're not seeing the regular 50+ scores. Is it players adapting to the new rules, or are referees slightly pulling back? I was starting to notice the nitpicking six-agains were being let go, until Todd Smith broke his arm signalling repeat sets on Friday night. Probably a bit of both to be honest.

10. Congrats to my mates who support the Dragons! A win after a long, long time will be very welcome. It was fun to see the entire NRL fanbase come together to almost will the Red V home on Sunday afternoon. The win came over the defending premiers too. The monkey is off the back now and the pressure valve has been released, albeit temporatily.

11. Braydon Trindall was absolutely brilliant for the Sharks on Friday night in the absence of Nicho Hynes. Trindall has routinely been the Sharks go to guy in 2026 and more often plays halfback than Hynes, despite the numbers on their backs. The way he took the pressure of the debuting Niwhai Puru was a thing of beauty.

12. Sharks fans can get excited after Liam Ison (their back up fullback) played his best game since returning from an ACL injury. Check out the video below, it's just one highlight from a best on ground performance.

Ladies and Gentlemen ... LIAM ISON!!! pic.twitter.com/hlUpTTKsnn — Cant Post - X Sucks (@SuthoDan2) May 30, 2026

13. The North Queensland Cowboys announced two signings during the week in Sione Katoa and Jesse Ramien. Ramien is a brilliant pick up to replace Jaxon Purdue who will shift into the fullback role. I straight up don't understand Katoa's signing though. I wish him nothing but the best but the fact Cowboys fans were unexcited about this, reminds me of the Chad Townsend pick up. That worked out ... ok?

14. What a week for Canberra and NSW young gun Ethan Strange. He was electric in Origin 1 and was best on ground, for mine. He backed it up with a magnificent effort for Canberra in their big win over the Cowboys. He and Sam Walker were both brilliant in Origin proving the future in the playmaking role is in good hands.

15. Huge props to the Melbourne Storm in potentially taking games to Hobart. Assuming the reports materialise, that's a hugely untapped market. The Hawks are ending their Tassie connection in the AFL and the new team are still two years away. Good time for the Storm to bounce.

16. Casey McLean put in a 10/10 performance for the Blues when called upon last Wednesday night. He backed it up with a 10/10 effort against the Warriors on Sunday night. He is fast becoming a superstar and is odds on to become the game's elite centre. I'd be naming him for Origin Two. That spot is his now for many, many years.

17. Fans seem split on the booing of Lachlan Galvin by Tigers fans on Saturday evening. It's a bit of fun. You can't tell me Galvin gave any notice or care to the fans reaction. It was probably a bit much but I appreciate the fans passion. Anyone with a major issue is looking too far into it.

18. The Bulldogs are suffering some serious buyers remorse in re-signingConnor Tracey a few weeks back. Jacob Kiraz been great at the back in his absence. Tracey is likely to become a squad player, the role he filled at his former club the Sharks. He won't break the bank and will always give 110% effort but the Dogs needed to be smart here and wait.

19. Most of what will be remembered from the Tigers and Dogs game will come via referee decisions but the Tigers made several one-on-one, try saving tackles. I covered the game and remembering typing "try saver" three times, at least. That needs to be the focus.

20. Does every other club's fans carry on like Sharks fans after every signing? The Sharks supposedly signed an SG Ball hooker and the signing was met with several "why, we have hookers" replies. The kid will play Jersey Flegg next year and won't be a Top 30 deal. Meanwhile the Sharks are set to lose Jayden Berrell, their back up number nine. Warriors fans are upset to lose a prized youngster. I guess fans find a negative in everything!?