The Perth Bears have continued their poaching raid ahead of their inaugural NRL season next year, with St George Illawarra Dragons young gun half Jasais Ah Kee agreeing to terms on a long deal.

A highly touted youngster, Ah Kee missed the 2026 junior rep season with injury but has done enough to secure an NRL contract, with Code Sports revealing that he has signed on for three years to make the trip to the west.

The 18-year-old will begin his Bears journey with a train-and-trial deal in 2027, then moving into the club's development squad the following year before transitioning into the top 30 in the final year of his contract.

Known for a devastating running game, Ah Kee can play in the halves and fullback as he will continue to ply his trade in the lower ranks before being given a shot in the NRL down the track.

He was also on the radar of the Wests Tigers and the New Zealand Warriors, but Mal Meninga has got his man and committed to the NRL's 18th franchise.

Ah Kee is a product of the Dragons pathway system and played for Patrician Brothers Blacktown in the Peter Mulholland Cup, where he was crowned player of the match in last season's final.

Patrician Brothers have elite alumni representation at NRL level, including Panthers pathway prodigies Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu and Izack Tago headlining the list.

Ah Kee took home the Dragons Harold Matthews Player of the Year accolade in 2025 after a break-out year in the five-eighth jersey.

It is being reported that he will start his journey at SG Ball level, then progress through the ranks in Jersey Flegg, then finally NSW Cup if his form warrants the transition.

The youngster Dragon is viewed as a long-term halves prospect for the expansion club, and will learn a significant amount from eventual playmaking teammates Toby Sexton, Jamie Humphreys and Tyran Wishart.

The Bears will officially kick-off their campaign in November this year when the team commences preseason training.