Brisbane Broncos star forward Patrick Carrigan is out of State of Origin 2 after the club confirmed he suffered a syndesmosis injury in a surprise loss against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The key forward, who played from the interchange bench in the series opener last Wednesday backed up for the Broncos in what became the Dragons' first win of the year.

He was taken from the field during the game though with an ankle injury, and while the damage isn't as bad as it could have been, a three to four-week return to play timeline still awaits the forward, even avoiding surgery.

With Origin 2 now just a few days more than two weeks away, he will be unavailable for selection in Billy Slater's camp, but should be back on field in time to have a hitout before selection for a potential series decider back in Brisbane.

For that to happen, rather than a dead rubber, Queensland must first win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Game 2 without Carrigan.

Gehamat Shibasaki, on the other hand, was unused off the bench in Game 1 of the series, but will now be unavailable for the remainder of it after suffering a knee injury.

The Broncos, who have lost their last four games on the hop, confirmed the centre had suffered a Grade 2 MCL injury and will miss between five and six weeks as a result.

With Deine Mariner also still sidelined, it's unclear how Brisbane will replace him, although Grant Anderson was on the extended bench yesterday and could come straight into the back five.

Brisbane clash with the Gold Coast Titans and South Sydney Rabbitohs over the next fortnight before a bye leading into Origin 3.

They play the Sydney Roosters straight afterwards, potentially with Carrigan back on the field, before playing the Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks, with another bye to follow. Shibasaki could return for the Round 20 preliminary final rematch with the Penrith Panthers in Western Sydney.