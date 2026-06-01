The NRL's Match Review Committee has charged five players following Sunday's triple-header of games.

In the 2 pm clash between the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons, four players were pulled up for indiscretions at Suncorp Stadium.

Broncos pair Adam Reynolds and Brendan Piakura were both booked for a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge. The skipper received a $700 fine for a first offence, or $1000 if he fights and loses. Meanwhile, Piakura will receive a $1800 fine at an early plea, given that it is the Cook Islanders' second offence.

On the other side of the field, twin brother-duo Ryan and Toby Couchman were placed on report during the match.

Ryan was booked following dangerous contact in the 13th minute of the match on Payne Haas, resulting in a grade 1 charge. He will receive a $1800 fine at an early plea, or it will be bumped up to $2500 if he fights the charge unsuccessfully.

Toby will receive a $1500 fine for his shoulder charge on Va'a Semu in the 71st minute, and may be bumped up to $2000 if he fights and loses the appeal.

Following the Dragons' first victory of the year was the Raiders hosting the Cowboys in the nation's capital, where Cowboys forward Wiremu Greig was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle on Zac Hosking.

Greig will be fined $1000 at an early plea or bumped up an extra $500 if he is found guilty at the panel.