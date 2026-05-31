There is a tension at the heart of modern NRL roster management that nobody has quite resolved.

Clubs invest years developing young halves. From scouting players and signing them, to building their pathways, the coaching staff and everyone involved must have patience.

On the other hand, the moment a half proves they can play, a club with more salary cap space can pay overs and be perceived in a much more positive light.

The question that rarely gets answered in the noise of the saga is the most important one: Is the move actually good for them?

In the last four seasons, five of the most exciting young playmakers in the competition have all navigated a club change at precisely the age when most experts argue continuity matters most for late teens to early twenties, when a half is transitioning from raw talent to a settled NRL operator.

Lachlan Galvin left midway through last season from the Wests Tigers for the Canterbury Bulldogs. Blaize Talagi signed a three-year deal with the Penrith Panthers from the Parramatta Eels that started last season.

Isaiya Katoa departed the Penrith system for the Dolphins' inaugural season in 2023. Ethan Strange left the Sydney Roosters pathways for Canberra, and Ethan Sanders also made the journey from the Eels to the Raiders.

Each case is distinct. Each offers a different answer to the same question.

Case 1: Isaiya Katoa

Isaiya Katoa's situation is the most philosophically interesting of the five, because his move was not really a move in the traditional sense.

He left the Panthers before he was in the top 30 for the Dolphins, and in doing so, was able to pursue the opportunity to play first grade earlier.

Katoa had come through the Panthers' pathway, one of the most storied and ruthless talent production lines in the modern NRL. Penrith's system is extraordinary at developing players, but its very success creates a specific problem: there is no room.

Nathan Cleary is generational, and at the time, Jarome Luai was still at the club and one of the league's best five-eighths.

A young half of Katoa's potential was never going to get first-grade opportunities at Penrith in the foreseeable future, given that the halves were locked in contractually. The choice was between waiting indefinitely for a chance that might never come or going somewhere that needed him, and he could flourish.

He chose the Dolphins on the day of his eighteenth birthday. Katoa believed in Wayne Bennett's vision for the club and for his game.

From his debut season in 2023, he was the Dolphins' halfback.

Every game plan was built around him. Every decision he made mattered because there was no safety net of a Cleary or a Luai to absorb the consequences of his errors.

That is an enormous weight for a teenager, but it is also an extraordinary education.

The development has been unmistakable; there were also bumps in the road for Katoa along the way.

While anchoring a team that had to navigate significant injury and roster challenges, he needed to improve defensively, and his playmaking flaws as the side was outside the top eight.

Katoa showed his durability and willingness to embrace the physicality in the game, playing almost every game in 2023 and 2024.

There was also a point during the season when his performance declined when they needed him most.

He would be shifted to the bench in Round 26 of 2024 and then dropped in the final game of the season against the Newcastle Knights for Sean O'Sullivan, which was a must-win for the side to make the finals.

It was a bold call by Wayne Bennett at the time, as his side lost and missed their opportunity to make the finals in their second season.

It would motivate Katoa to work in the off-season, and in 2025, the Dolphins, under Kristian Woolf, had the best attacking side in the competition.

The Dolphins have been outstanding in their recruitment, landing Herbie Farnworth and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow to join the club, while also signing and developing Jack Bostock and Max Plath.

Jamayne Isaako found career-best form, and Jeremy Marshall-King has shown flashes of how good a dummy-half he can be when he is healthy.

Katoa has been becoming one of the most respected halfbacks in the competition, with a chance to help his team in the club's fourth year of existence make the finals.

Andrews Johns has made a strong prediction about his future in the Origin arena, declaring he's the next halfback up for the job after Nathan Cleary and Mitch Moses.

The learning curve can dramatically accelerate development. The game has slowed down for the playmaker, and now he is a captain and an international representative for Tonga.

Case 2: Ethan Strange

The decision for Ethan Strange to leave the Roosters to head to Canberra was one of the least noise-making moves in the competition.

The move lacked drama, despite how bold it was to leave the Roosters for the Raiders.

They also lost their best player in Jack Wighton, who had signed with the Rabbitohs to try and compete for a premiership.

The Raiders right about this time realised they needed to change for the future.

Canberra realised they're not likely to land a superstar from another club.

Instead, they decided to tweak and improve their recruitment strategy.

Their recruitment has transformed, signing some of their rivals' best young players to develop their game and work their way up to the NRL.

Ethan Sanders from the Parramatta Eels, Savelio Tamale and Sione Finau from the St George Illawarra Dragons, as well as Coby Black from the Brisbane Broncos, are some of the best and youngest in the competition who have been convinced that the Raiders is the club for them.

Making his debut in 2023 before becoming the starting five-eighth, Strange showed promise as a player who could make a career in the NRL, but it wasn't enough of a concrete stamp of approval.

Stepping into the jersey Jack Wighton had worn for several years is not an easy feat, given that Wighton had spent a significant part of his life in the nation's capital from the age of 16.

The former Rooster would play 21 games in 2024, earn the Raiders Rookie of the Year award and make strides in his defence and his running game.

Playing next to Jamal Fogarty was the start to his career that he needed, a veteran leading the team around while he could play to his strengths and play a key role in the Raiders' attacking grit-and-grind style.

The 2025 season showed how bright a future Strange has in the game, becoming Canberra's leading try-scorer for the calendar year with 14 tries in 24 games, and was also named the Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year.

After the season was finished, he was selected for the Australian Prime Minister's XIII and included in the Kangaroos squad for the Ashes tour of England.

From a promising junior to a representative player in two full seasons, Strange fulfilled the Raiders system for a five-eighth to perform at a high level.

He developed into a player who reads the defence, finds the gaps, creates opportunities and finishes.

The Raiders would win the minor premiership last season and showcased Strange's try-scoring ability, including a hat-trick against the Manly Sea Eagles and a momentum-shifting 70 metre try against Penrith in the Golden Point moment heard around the world.

In Strange's third full season with the Raiders, he has been selected as the 18th man for the New South Wales side in State Origin this Wednesday and spoke to Zero Tackle last week about getting the call from Laurie Daley and how Ricky Stuart convinced him to sign with the Raiders back in 2022.

In just his third season, Ethan Strange was selected in the NSW Blues camp, and 48 hours before the game, he replaced Mitch Moses in the halves.

On Wednesday night, the Raiders' five-eighth showed he belongs in the Origin arena and scored a try in the 62nd minute, had 15 runs for 135 metres, 3 tackle breaks, 2 line break assists and 1 line break of his own, in what is a historic comeback for the NSW Blues to take the first game in Sydney.

Strange is not primarily a game manager or a kicking half. He is an attacking threat who needs the licence to run and the space to make decisions in open play.

Canberra gave him exactly that. In the Roosters system, he may have been asked to play a different role and developed differently.

Case 3: Blaize Talagi

If Galvin's situation was defined by conflict, Blaize Talagi's was defined by the most daunting context imaginable: walking into Penrith to replace Jarome Luai.

Talagi had been extraordinary in his rookie season, and his only first-grade season with the Parramatta Eels in 2024.

Eleven tries in nineteen games as a teenager, playing every position in the backline.

Midway through 2024, Brad Arthur was sacked, and with Talagi available to sign with any team he chooses, Parramatta had to find a way to convince him to stay.

The Eels, after their 2022 Grand Final appearance, have struggled to be a finals side once again and are in a mix of rebuilding the Parramatta Eels football program and retooling the roster around Mitch Moses.

The Eels offered him the fullback spot with Jason Ryles at the helm, believing he is a star in the making.

Talagi wanted to play in the halves, his preferred position, and ultimately, he chose to sign with the Penrith Panthers on a three-year deal until the end of the 2027 season.

The challenge Talagi took on last season was not just tactical. It was cultural and psychological.

Penrith's dynasty had been built on their halves combination, with Nathan Cleary controlling and Jarome Luai igniting the game with his creative attacking flair.

The club's identity was bound up in the previous partnership, and it showed in the early parts of 2025.

The side was sitting at the bottom of the table, and with off-season shoulder surgery delaying his training and start in first grade, he watched their struggle.

After making his way into the side, the Panthers were still trying to find rhythm, and they learned that their playstyle had to change.

Just before it was the halfway point of the season, Blaize had a magical performance against the Cowboys in Round 10.

It was a 30-30 draw, but he was involved in all of his side's tries. He scored one try and assisted the other four. Penrith came back from a halftime deficit to level the scores, with Talagi stepping up with crucial grubber kicks and a try in the 64th minute.

Then in Round 22, Talagi's golden point try against the Gold Coast Titans, backing his instincts in the most pressurised moment of any game, backing his instincts in the most pressurised moment of any game and it became another moment the competition understood what he had brought to the Panthers.

His season statistics of six tries, 11 try assists, nine forced drop-outs and 22 tackles per game understated the tactical evolution. He ended the year flourishing, and Penrith would finish seventh on the ladder and defeat the Warriors in the elimination final and claim a semi-final victory over the Bulldogs, a game in which Talagi starred in both attack and defence.

The development and opportunity cost here is real. Talagi scored eleven tries at the Eels in a free-flowing, somewhat chaotic system where his natural talent could express itself without the structural constraints of Penrith's precision-based approach.

The move to Penrith was always going to slow Talagi down before it accelerated him, because Penrith learned in the first month of the season that they needed to change their playing style. They found him a role and made him the guy next to Nathan Cleary for the foreseeable future.

The evidence now points firmly to acceleration as the Panthers are back on top of the table this season.

Case 4: Lachlan Galvin

Lachlan Galvin's exit from Wests Tigers was the most publicly turbulent.

In many ways, the most revealing aspect of the psychology of a young half was that he believed he needed to leave and develop his game according to his vision at a different club.

Galvin had announced himself as something genuinely special in his NRL debut season in 2024. He was 17 when he walked into first grade, playing alongside the veteran playmaker, Aidan Sezer.

There was a new-fashioned quality to Galvin's game. It wasn't conservative, he saw things early, attacked the line, was willing to take risks and played with the mentality to be involved in everything, that he is the system.

At a club in the middle of a rebuild with limited talent around him, he was routinely the most exciting player on the field.

He won the RLPA Rookie of the Year award and left no serious observer in doubt that he was a long-term premium player who was contracted until the end of the 2026 season.

Before the start of his rookie season, the Tigers, under a new CEO, Shane Richardson, signed Jarome Luai to a multi-year deal.

The Luai signing was the beginning of the change the club needed.

They would also sign Luai's teammate, Sunia Turuva from the Panthers, who won the Dally M Rookie of the Year in 2023, as the Panthers chose to extend Taylan May over him.

By April 15, 2025, the Tigers were 3-3 in the first six games of the season, and it was then that Galvin released a statement about his plan to leave the Tigers for his development as a half at another club.

At the time, the club said he would stay with them until the end of his deal, which ran until the end of 2025.

The young five-eighth would decline a five-year, $5 million extension that would have kept him at the Tigers until the end of 2031.

So what happened after that?

Benji made the call to put Galvin in the NSW Cup. He would return briefly to the first-grade side due to injuries to key players.

Social media posts from Jarome Luai and Sunia Turava would spark more conversation about the issues surrounding Galvin's statement and his unwillingness to stay at the club, with Luai posting “Team first” on his Instagram story.

Turava posted on his close friends story on Instagram a picture of Galvin's locker with the WWE wrestler Shane McMahon's theme song, which is called ‘Here Comes The Money' playing.

Between the social media antics by his teammates and his decision being the talk of the season, it was difficult for the noise around the Tigers to die down, not to mention all the comments Phil Gould make in 2024 and then again in the 2025 season, as talks ramped up about a mid-season release while using the 100% Footy show to throw off the scent about their pursuit of the 18-year-old at the time.

It would get near the end of May last year, playing ten games for the Tigers that season, when Galvin was given the mid-season release to pursue an opportunity with another club.

He decided between offers from two clubs. The Parramatta Eels, who lost Dylan Brown to the Knights on the richest deal in history and the Bulldogs, who, despite being at the top of the ladder at that point of the season, made major decisions around Toby Sexton and Reed Mahoney's future at the club.

The tactical question about what Galvin's move did to his development is more nuanced than the headlines suggested.

At the Tigers, he was the team's entire attacking blueprint; the Tigers stated he was the guy they were building around, even with Luai joining the club.

At Canterbury, the context has been radically different.

The Bulldogs under Cameron Ciraldo were a well-structured side, sitting first with Galvin's arrival.

The transition was not seamless. Galvin had arrived mid-season into a defensive system he'd had no pre-season to learn, becoming the halfback and partnering with Burton in a handful of games due to State of Origin disruptions.

The instincts he showed at the Tigers were evident, making a huge play down the stretch against the Dragons in Round 20 with a long cut-out pass that would become the game-winning moment.

He noticed Tyrell Sloan's poor defensive coverage on the edge, and the Bulldogs exploited it time and time again.

They would finish third, their first top-four finish since 2012, and despite the Bulldogs losing back-to-back finals games against the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers, it looked promising as he had a couple of highlights in their loss to Penrith in the home semi-final.

Then, 2026 arrives, and the Bulldogs look poor in attack. Jason Taylor, their attacking coach in 2025, leaves, and the club signs former Knights coach Adam O'Brien to replace Taylor.

Since Galvin's arrival, the team has won less than 40% of their games.

The struggle for the Bulldogs to build a reliable attacking structure, using players in different positions and executing less output and lower quality performances, on top of the recent rule changes and speed of the game, and the club's struggle in defence, which they pride themselves on, has led to a disaster brewing.

Galvin has developed an overused short ball to Jacob Preston, which teams have learned to cover time and time again. At the same time, he was building a strong combination with the backrower.

Ciraldo has, since the Kikau injury, shuffled Preston to the left side next to five-eighth Matt Burton.

In this unique case, there's a lot of noise with Galvin; everything he does is put under a microscope.

The Bulldogs and their decisions have been put under a microscope, with constant judgment and questions about whether they have made the right call.

Phil Gould recently went on The Bye Round Podcast with James Graham to discuss the Bulldogs situation.

When talking about Galvin's development, he revealed that he is not their long-term halfback.

Instead, saying that he is the best halfback at their club currently.

Phil Gould's answer is almost the same answer Shane Flanagan gave about the Dragons' halfback situation when it came to Kyle Flanagan.

Ciraldo believes that Galvin is the player for the Bulldogs at halfback in the present and the long term.

Gould revealed last season that the Bulldogs' coaches had suggested they push hard for Galvin when he became available.

It was ultimately the call that, in the Bulldogs GM's words on his Six Tackles with Gus Podcast, was "coincidental" to their decision not to extend Toby Sexton's tenure at the Bulldogs.

Sexton would eventually sign with the Catalans Dragons in the Super League and then head to Perth Bears for the 2027 and 2028 seasons.

Last year, the Bulldogs declared Galvin their long-term halfback, and although he has not been perfect, he gives an effort and offers promising moments with the ball in hand.

The issues in his development are more with the club being divided about their young star and their depth.

Galvin has played his best football at five-eighth, playing the opposite style to the Bulldogs' defensive-first philosophy.

It's okay to be patient with Galvin despite the big, loud steps he's taken. He's only 20 years old and has time to settle into a playstyle identity that suits him and the team.

It's also okay to have high expectations of Galvin week to week, given the club's goal to win a premiership and his efforts to leave the Tigers when they were not doing well.

He went straight from playing football in high school to first grade with no development in SG Ball or NSW Cup.

It has been nearly a year since he signed with the Bulldogs, and when a club has gone in the opposite direction of where they have been trending for the last three years, it does raise eyebrows.

Case 5: Ethan Sanders

Ethan Sanders is one whose development arc is still being written in real time.

Coming through the Eels system, he won an SG Ball title in 2023 and represented New South Wales Under 19s.

He made his debut for the Eels in 2024 before signing with the Canberra Raiders ahead of the 2025 season.

The blue and gold would lose Matt Arthur, Ethan Sanders and Blaize Talagi in a very quick span, which was a huge wake-up call for the club.

Last season, Sanders spent his time playing NSW Cup for the Raiders, making just two NRL appearances as Jamal Fogarty had the No.7 jersey.

Fogarty decided to accept a three-year deal with Manly Sea Eagles, which started this season, allowing Sanders to grab the opportunity with both hands.

The early returns have been difficult. The Raiders slipped near the bottom of the ladder in the opening rounds of 2026, and pressure mounted on the young halves combination of Sanders and Strange almost immediately.

Critics pointed to Sanders' inexperience. Stuart has backed him publicly and forcefully, arguing the Raiders would not rush to replace a young player based on a short sample size.

His NSW Cup numbers were genuinely encouraging last season, scoring six tries and facilitating fifteen try assists in nineteen games, suggesting an instinctive attacking player with good vision.

The question is whether those instincts translate to the NRL when defensive pressure is more intense, the kick chase more organised, and game management demands are complex.

His case becomes an argument about what a club change means if the timing is wrong.

Sanders moved from Parramatta, where his path to consistent first grade was blocked, and his decision to move to Canberra was theoretically clearer.

The gap between having a clearer path and being ready to walk it at the highest level is significant. He is being asked to lead a finals-contending team with minimal first-grade experience, and the adjustment cost is playing out on the scoreboard.

That is not a verdict on his quality. Ricky Stuart does not give opportunities to players he does not believe in.

Sometimes, the new environment places demands on a player before they are ready to meet them.

So does a club change, accelerate or stall a young half's development? The honest answer is that it can; it depends on the circumstances.

Three moves are completely justified in Katoa, Strange and Talagi.

Galvin and Sanders are expected to be good players for a long time, but it will take time for them to get there.

What ties all five together is that none of these was passive decisions, even with the speculation that Galvin was influenced by his agent for non-football reasons.

Each player looked at his situation and concluded that what was in front of him wasn't enough. They were, in different ways, right to think so, and that may be the most important signal of all.

The transfer market is no longer something that only happens to players in their prime. For young NRL halves, it has become a deliberate tool to figure out which club truly makes sense for their development.

Knowing when to move, where to go, and what you need from a new environment is becoming as important a skill as reading a defensive line, because understanding that sport is a business and that teams operate like a business is essential.

These five cases have shown how the players have made the call, and what happens when the conditions are, or aren't, quite right when they do.